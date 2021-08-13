Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy reportedly coming to mobile

Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy reportedly coming to mobile0
Rumors about potential GTA remasters swirled around for many months, but as Rockstar's plans changed, so were these reports. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, these GTA remasters were supposed to be offered as a bonus to those who would buy the upcoming next-generation GTA V and GTA Online, but Rockstar changed its mind and decided to release the remasters early this year.
However, the report claims that the PC and mobile ports might be delayed until next year as developers focus on making the console ports first. GTA remastered trilogy will include three classic games: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.
All three games included in the trilogy will be remastered using Unreal Engine, and while the UI will be updated too, developers plan to retain the same classic style.