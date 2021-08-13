Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
iOS Android Games

Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy reportedly coming to mobile

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy reportedly coming to mobile
The GTA remastered trilogy saga is about to end. Although Rockstar has yet to make the collection official, sources familiar with the studio’s plans told Kotaku it’s just a matter of time before they’re announced.

Rumors about potential GTA remasters swirled around for many months, but as Rockstar's plans changed, so were these reports. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, these GTA remasters were supposed to be offered as a bonus to those who would buy the upcoming next-generation GTA V and GTA Online, but Rockstar changed its mind and decided to release the remasters early this year.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic Rockstar had to once again change its plans, and now the remastered trilogy is expected to be launched around late October or early November. What’s interesting about the trilogy is that they won’t just be released for PC and consoles, but also on mobile too.

However, the report claims that the PC and mobile ports might be delayed until next year as developers focus on making the console ports first. GTA remastered trilogy will include three classic games: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

All three games included in the trilogy will be remastered using Unreal Engine, and while the UI will be updated too, developers plan to retain the same classic style.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

You will now be able to search downloaded songs on YouTube Music via the search bar, even if you're offline
by Iskra Petrova,  0
You will now be able to search downloaded songs on YouTube Music via the search bar, even if you're offline
Samsung's Note line is dead, and the Z Fold 3 doesn't even support its S Pen
by Daniel Petrov,  4
Samsung's Note line is dead, and the Z Fold 3 doesn't even support its S Pen
Anker introduces iPhone 12 2-in-1 MagSafe charger PowerWave Lite: slim design, adjustable arm
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Anker introduces iPhone 12 2-in-1 MagSafe charger PowerWave Lite: slim design, adjustable arm
Google Meet makes it easier to manage unruly meetings
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Google Meet makes it easier to manage unruly meetings
T-Mobile celebrates low churn rate for Q2 2021
by Iskra Petrova,  0
T-Mobile celebrates low churn rate for Q2 2021
Some Apple employees have reportedly opposed Apple's new CSAM scanning technology
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Some Apple employees have reportedly opposed Apple's new CSAM scanning technology
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless