GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition coming to iOS and Android this month

By
Games
GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition key art
Codemasters’ arcade racing hit GRID Legends is coming to mobile next week, developer Feral Interactive announced. The Deluxe Edition of the game is scheduled for release on iOS and Android on December 17.

The sequel to GRID Autosport, Legends promise to offer fans of the series best-in-class visuals, a fully customizable user interface for both touch and tilt controls, as well as gamepad support.

Completely optimized for mobile GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition puts players behind the wheel of high-octane vehicles ranging from prototype GTs and touring cars to open-wheelers and trucks, racing in 22 locations across the globe.

The Deluxe Edition features over 120 cars across 10 motorsport disciplines, extensive Career and live-action Story modes, along with all the original release’s DLC.

Video Thumbnail


According to Feral Interactive, GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition features online leaderboards via Calico, its own online service. This means that players will be able to post their fastest times on each track, and regularly updated Dynamic Events will see them compete in ranging in weekly and monthly races.

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition is a premium game, which is now available for pre-order on the App Store for $14.99 / £9.99 / €12,49. Android players can only pre-register on the Google Play Store at this time, but the price is a bit lower: $13.49 / £8.99 / €10,99.

It’s important to mention that GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition will support a limited number of chipsets at launch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite.

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition for iPhone | Screenshots credits: Feral Interactive

iOS fans will be able to play this very demanding game on the following supported iPhone: iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 and later.

If you’d rather play GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition on an iPad, here are the supported models: iPad mini 7th generation (2024), iPad Air models released since 2022 with an M1 chip or better, and iPad Pro models released since 2021 with an M1 chip or better.
