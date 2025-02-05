Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Google TV removes several free channels from its impressive library

Wireless service Google
Google TV logo
Google TV is doing a great job keeping consumers entertained thanks to its impressive collection of free channels. Each month Google TV adds a new batch of free channels, so it’s now impossible not to find something interesting to watch that doesn’t require a subscription.

Unfortunately, it looks like sometime Google TV must remove some of the free channels it previously added to its offering. The folks at 9to5google have just learned that nine free channels have been recently removed from Google TV and can no longer be accessed.

  • The Hill TV
  • Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan
  • Dove Channel
  • Comedy Dynamics
  • The Bob Ross Channel
  • Shades of Black
  • OutTV Proud
  • Dazn Ringside
  • Dazn Women’s Football

What’s worse is that these channels have been added relatively recently and most of them are part of the batch. If you didn’t have time to watch these channels while they were available for free via Google TV, you’ll no longer be able to access them.

Google didn’t offer any explanation regarding the removal of these channels, but this usually happens if an agreement between two entities is no longer valid due to various reasons.

In this particular case, Google had to sign distribution agreements with at least one partner, Cinedigm, which operates most (if not all) of the channels removed this month.

Since Google didn’t offer any explanation for the removal of these channels, it’s unclear if all or some of these channels will return to Google TV at some point in the future.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

