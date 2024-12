Google TV adds more than a dozen free channels, including Christmas-themed programs

Designated Survivor

Places & Spaces – The Great Christmas Light Fight

Best of Dr Phil

Xumo Free Holiday Movie Channel

Xumo Free Holiday Classics

Xumo Christian Christmas

Continuum

Z Nation

The Design Network

Filmrise: Classic TV

UFC

Unbeaten

Big 12 Studios

Waypoint TV

PursuitUP

Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits

Stingray Soul Storm Christmas

Stingray Hot Country Christmas

Google TV has become really big in 2024, as the service has added dozens of free channels throughout the entire year. Although it started with 80 channels tops, Google TV now offers access to over 170 Freeplay channels and more than 1,100 free channels from its partners.In the last two months, Google TV has added 18 free channels, including a couple of Christmas-themed programs. Although some of these have been added last month, the large majority have only become available in December, just in time for the holiday season.Without further ado, here is the entire list of free channels that Google TV has added recently (via 9to5Google ):Besides the free channels listed above, Google TV has also added a few Stingray music channels that provide access to Christmas-themed music. These might have been added just for a while, but they will probably return every year if that’s the case.Google TV will most likely continue to expand next year with new free channels, so it looks like it’s a good time to be a fan of the service.