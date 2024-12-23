Google TV adds more than a dozen free channels, including Christmas-themed programs
Google TV has become really big in 2024, as the service has added dozens of free channels throughout the entire year. Although it started with 80 channels tops, Google TV now offers access to over 170 Freeplay channels and more than 1,100 free channels from its partners.
In the last two months, Google TV has added 18 free channels, including a couple of Christmas-themed programs. Although some of these have been added last month, the large majority have only become available in December, just in time for the holiday season.
Besides the free channels listed above, Google TV has also added a few Stingray music channels that provide access to Christmas-themed music. These might have been added just for a while, but they will probably return every year if that’s the case.
Google TV will most likely continue to expand next year with new free channels, so it looks like it’s a good time to be a fan of the service.
Without further ado, here is the entire list of free channels that Google TV has added recently (via 9to5Google):
- Designated Survivor
- Places & Spaces – The Great Christmas Light Fight
- Best of Dr Phil
- Xumo Free Holiday Movie Channel
- Xumo Free Holiday Classics
- Xumo Christian Christmas
- Continuum
- Z Nation
- The Design Network
- Filmrise: Classic TV
- UFC
- Unbeaten
- Big 12 Studios
- Waypoint TV
- PursuitUP
- Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits
- Stingray Soul Storm Christmas
- Stingray Hot Country Christmas
