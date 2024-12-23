Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google TV adds more than a dozen free channels, including Christmas-themed programs

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service Google
Google TV logo
Google TV has become really big in 2024, as the service has added dozens of free channels throughout the entire year. Although it started with 80 channels tops, Google TV now offers access to over 170 Freeplay channels and more than 1,100 free channels from its partners.

In the last two months, Google TV has added 18 free channels, including a couple of Christmas-themed programs. Although some of these have been added last month, the large majority have only become available in December, just in time for the holiday season.

Without further ado, here is the entire list of free channels that Google TV has added recently (via 9to5Google):

  • Designated Survivor
  • Places & Spaces – The Great Christmas Light Fight
  • Best of Dr Phil
  • Xumo Free Holiday Movie Channel
  • Xumo Free Holiday Classics
  • Xumo Christian Christmas
  • Continuum
  • Z Nation
  • The Design Network
  • Filmrise: Classic TV
  • UFC
  • Unbeaten
  • Big 12 Studios
  • Waypoint TV
  • PursuitUP

Besides the free channels listed above, Google TV has also added a few Stingray music channels that provide access to Christmas-themed music. These might have been added just for a while, but they will probably return every year if that’s the case.

  • Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits
  • Stingray Soul Storm Christmas
  • Stingray Hot Country Christmas

Google TV will most likely continue to expand next year with new free channels, so it looks like it’s a good time to be a fan of the service.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities

Latest News

Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless