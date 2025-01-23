Google TV launches “News Brief” experimental feature in the US
Google releases experimental features for many of its apps and services very often. It’s an easy way to test new features before they’re made available to everyone and makes it possible for customers to provide feedback on features that are only available to select users.
The latest service that’s getting an experimental feature is Google TV. The new feature is called “News Briefs” and it only available in the United States at the moment. According to Google, some users in the US may start seeing this new feature appear on their “For You” page.
Google also explains that “News Briefs” will be updated with top stories throughout the day, allowing users to keep up to the latest news. If you’re one of the lucky Google TV users living in the US getting access to “News Briefs,” you can provide feedback on the feature directly to developers using your Google TV device or mobile app.
With “News Briefs,” Google TV users are provided with narrated, concise overviews and related videos of top news stories. News Briefs is powered by Gemini models and human evaluation to present overviews of the top news stories, and surfaces related YouTube videos from trusted news sources for users to learn more.
