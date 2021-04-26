Google may remove YouTube TV service from Roku streaming devices
A Roku spokesperson told Gizmodo that Google may revoke customers' access to YouTube TV on the streaming platform and that his company is still trying to reach an agreement.
Google is attempting to use its YouTube monopoly position to force Roku into accepting predatory, anti-competitive, and discriminatory terms that will directly harm Roku and our users. Given antitrust suits against Google, investigations by competition authorities of anti-competitive behavior, and Congressional hearings into Google’s practices, it should come as no surprise that Google is now demanding unfair and anti-competitive terms that harm Roku’s users.
Meanwhile, Google claims that it's been working with Roku “in good faith” and that it's disappointed that the latter decided to jump the gun and tell customers that they may lose access to YouTube TV while negotiations are underway.
This feels like a standard feud between two big companies that are trying the manipulate customers to their benefit. Unfortunately, we don't know what exactly Google is asking Roku so that YouTube TV would remain accessible on the platform, but it's worth noting that this is not the first time that Roku engages in these types of tactics in their negotiations.
