Google may remove YouTube TV service from Roku streaming devices

unfair and anti-competitive requirements to manipulate your search results, impact the usage of your data and ultimately cost you more





Meanwhile, Google claims that it's been working with Roku “ in good faith ” and that it's disappointed that the latter decided to jump the gun and tell customers that they may lose access to YouTube TV while negotiations are underway.



This feels like a standard feud between two big companies that are trying the manipulate customers to their benefit. Unfortunately, we don't know what exactly Google is asking Roku so that YouTube TV would remain accessible on the platform, but it's worth noting that this is not the first time that Roku engages in these types of tactics in their negotiations.