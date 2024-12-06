Google working on a useful "Call To-do List" for the Phone app on the Pixel 9 series
The Google Phone app could be getting a super useful "Call To-do List" feature, which could be added to the existing Call Notes functionality on Pixel 9 phones. It seems from hints discovered in the Google Phone app code that this feature will be related to Call Notes, which means it's AI-generated to-dos from call conversations.
Users should be able to review, copy, and share those AI-generated to-do lists directly from call logs.
The Pixel 9 series (including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold) came with an exclusive feature dubbed Call Notes for the Google Phone app. That's just one of the fancy AI features that the series sports. Call Notes takes advantage of Gemini Nano and automatically generates call summaries that capture the main points discussed during the conversation.
You can review the notes after the call in your call log.
And now, it seems Google is working on making this functionality even more useful with automatically generated to-do lists. Android Authority found hints in the code of Google Phone version 156.0.702757710 that indicate a "Call To-do List" feature being added to the Call Notes feature.
The Call Notes works on-device, and so it seems very likely that the "Call To-do List" will also be processed locally. This means you won't have to worry about privacy and conversation data should stay on your phone.
The hints in the code also revealed that you will probably be able to review, copy, and share your Call To-do List from the call logs directly, just like Call Notes.
As with any feature that's currently in development, it is not clear at this point when this will be officially released.
I think this will be a great addition to the Pixel 9 generative AI features. Such a feature would eliminate the worry that you might have forgotten something important to do that was discussed during the call.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: