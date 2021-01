Promote your love for Android while learning a new skill from Google

Google has released a new YouTube video that will give you something to do during those boring days when you're looking for something new to tackle. A video posted on the Android Developers YouTube channel shows you how to impress your friends and family by creating an origami bugdroid that can be used as a puppet. According to Android Police , the plans were made by Google software engineer Lisa Nguyen Quang Do, and the video was put together by Google VP engineer Seang Chau.











The video runs for about 11 and a half minutes which is about how long it should take you to finish the project. Considering that Android's smartphone market share is in the 85% ballpark, the green bugdroid has become one of the most famous icons in technology. The Android bugdroid was created by Google graphic designer Irina Blok and introduced on November 5, 2007 when Android was announced. The design originally was not presented to Google and different versions of it were created by the Android development team.