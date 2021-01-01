Promote your love for Android while learning a new skill from Google
Google has released a new YouTube video that will give you something to do during those boring days when you're looking for something new to tackle. A video posted on the Android Developers YouTube channel shows you how to impress your friends and family by creating an origami bugdroid that can be used as a puppet. According to Android Police, the plans were made by Google software engineer Lisa Nguyen Quang Do, and the video was put together by Google VP engineer Seang Chau.
When you're ready to kill some time, you can download and print a PDF that includes all 30 steps needed to complete your own bugdroid origami. Simply click on this link. As for supplies, you'll need little slips of paper measuring 15cm x 15cm. Have fun!