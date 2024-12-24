Google Wallet gains support for more than a dozen US bank ahead of Christmas
Google Wallet is adding support for banks and financial institutions in the United States monthly. Sometimes the number of names on the list of newly supported US banks is higher, while other times is pretty short.
This time around Google Wallet added an average number of names on the list of supported US banks. The list includes banks from various states like Texas, Kansas, Alabama, Illinois, and Indiana (via AndroidPolice):
Currently, Google Wallet supports more than 3,000 US banks and financial institutions. Although it might look weird, many banks are only supported in certain US states, so you might say that support varies by region.
- Baker Hughes Federal Credit Union (TX)
- Calvin B. Taylor Bank
- Capital Federal Savings Bank (KS)
- First Bancorp (NC)
- First Cahawba Bank (AL)
- First Fidelity Bank (SD)
- First Whitney Bank & Trust (IA)
- Fowler State Bank (IN)
- McDowell Cornerstone Credit Union (NC)
- Mid America Bank (KS)
- North Alabama Educators Credit Union (AL)
- Phoenixville Federal Bank & Trust (PA)
- Siouxland Bank (NE)
- Texas Exchange Bank (TX)
- The First Bank of Greenwich (CT)
- Villa Grove State Bank (IL)
Fortunately, every month Google Wallet adds support for dozens of banks and credit unions, so if yours isn’t on the list yet, chances are that it will be added in coming months.
