Google Wallet gains support for more than a dozen US bank ahead of Christmas

Mobile payments Google
Google Wallet
Google Wallet is adding support for banks and financial institutions in the United States monthly. Sometimes the number of names on the list of newly supported US banks is higher, while other times is pretty short.

This time around Google Wallet added an average number of names on the list of supported US banks. The list includes banks from various states like Texas, Kansas, Alabama, Illinois, and Indiana (via AndroidPolice):

  • Baker Hughes Federal Credit Union (TX)
  • Calvin B. Taylor Bank
  • Capital Federal Savings Bank (KS)
  • First Bancorp (NC)
  • First Cahawba Bank (AL)
  • First Fidelity Bank (SD)
  • First Whitney Bank & Trust (IA)
  • Fowler State Bank (IN)
  • McDowell Cornerstone Credit Union (NC)
  • Mid America Bank (KS)
  • North Alabama Educators Credit Union (AL)
  • Phoenixville Federal Bank & Trust (PA)
  • Siouxland Bank (NE)
  • Texas Exchange Bank (TX)
  • The First Bank of Greenwich (CT)
  • Villa Grove State Bank (IL)

Currently, Google Wallet supports more than 3,000 US banks and financial institutions. Although it might look weird, many banks are only supported in certain US states, so you might say that support varies by region.

Fortunately, every month Google Wallet adds support for dozens of banks and credit unions, so if yours isn’t on the list yet, chances are that it will be added in coming months.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

