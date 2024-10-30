Google Wallet will soon be available for kids with Family Link-managed Android devices









To authenticate NFC payments, a device PIN, password, fingerprint, or facial recognition is required. Google Wallet for kids will also support gift cards and event tickets, but private passes like IDs and health cards will not be supported at launch. Kids will not be able to use cards saved in Google Wallet for online payments, only tap to pay.



Google emphasizes how this new experience is built with safety in mind and is taking a cautious approach to rolling out this feature, starting with a limited release before expanding to more users over time. This is a good approach, as it will allow Google to gather feedback and make any necessary adjustments before making the feature widely available.



This feature will reportedly be available next year for some Google Wallet users in several countries, including the US, before a wider expansion over time. Google built a lot of this infrastructure for its Wear OS-powered kids smartwatch earlier this year, noting the positive response of tap-to-pay on Fitbit Ace LTE. Here's how it works:Parents will need to approve every credit or debit card added to their child's phone, similar to how it works with the Fitbit Ace LTE watch. They can also view recent transaction history and remotely remove a card or block passes through their Family Link app. Additionally, any existing payment card can be added to a kid's Wallet. This could be very helpful in situations when a child will need to purchase something but the card to be used needs to be swapped.