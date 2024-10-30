Google Wallet will soon be available for kids with Family Link-managed Android devices

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

According to a new report, Google Wallet will be expanding to Android devices managed by Family Link, allowing kids to make tap-to-pay transactions in stores. This move comes after the positive response to tap-to-pay on Fitbit Ace LTE devices. Google emphasizes that the new experience is built with safety in mind.

This feature will reportedly be available next year for some Google Wallet users in several countries, including the US, before a wider expansion over time. Google built a lot of this infrastructure for its Wear OS-powered kids smartwatch earlier this year, noting the positive response of tap-to-pay on Fitbit Ace LTE. Here's how it works:

Parents will need to approve every credit or debit card added to their child's phone, similar to how it works with the Fitbit Ace LTE watch. They can also view recent transaction history and remotely remove a card or block passes through their Family Link app. Additionally, any existing payment card can be added to a kid's Wallet. This could be very helpful in situations when a child will need to purchase something but the card to be used needs to be swapped.

An image of a child&amp;#039;s arm wearing a Fitbit device with Google Wallet
The Fitbit Ace LTE watch supports Tap to Pay with Google Wallet. | Image credit — Google


To authenticate NFC payments, a device PIN, password, fingerprint, or facial recognition is required. Google Wallet for kids will also support gift cards and event tickets, but private passes like IDs and health cards will not be supported at launch. Kids will not be able to use cards saved in Google Wallet for online payments, only tap to pay.

Google emphasizes how this new experience is built with safety in mind and is taking a cautious approach to rolling out this feature, starting with a limited release before expanding to more users over time. This is a good approach, as it will allow Google to gather feedback and make any necessary adjustments before making the feature widely available.

I am curious to see how this feature will evolve over time and what other features will be added. I believe that this is a great way to introduce kids to the world of digital payments while also giving parents peace of mind. It will be interesting to see how this feature is received by parents and kids alike. I am also curious to see how this will impact the future of digital payments for kids.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

