Google Wallet support expands to 22 new banks in the United States

Google Wallet has gone a long way since its launch. The app is no longer just a digital wallet, but so much more as Google added new functionalities over the years. Nowadays, you can use Google Wallet to store payment and loyalty cards, concert tickets, IDS, passports, and more.

However, the most important feature of the app is the ability to make mobile payments. For this to work, Google Wallet must support just about every bank and credit unions in the United States. That’s not the case at the moment, but Google Wallet adds new names on the list of supported banks every month.

The most recent batch of new banks that are not supported by Google Wallet includes 22 names (via AndroidPolice):

  • Allied Federal Credit Union (TX)
  • Arize Federal Credit Union (PA)
  • Armor Bank (AR)
  • Castle Rock Bank (MN)
  • Cfsbank (PA)
  • Cross Bank (AR)
  • First Credit Union (MI)
  • FNB&Trust (AL)
  • Fox Federal Credit Union (CA)
  • Four Seasons Federal Credit Union
  • FreeStar Financial Credit Union (MI)
  • Hawaii First Federal Credit Union (HI)
  • Midwest America Federal Credit Union
  • Onbe
  • Riverways Federal Credit Union (MO)
  • Salem VA Credit Union (VA)
  • Sofi Bank, National Association (UT)
  • Speedchain
  • St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union
  • The Napoleon State Bank (IN)
  • University of Wisconsin Credit Union
  • West Michigan Credit Union (MI)

Currently, Google Wallet supports over 3,000 financial institutions in the US, but there are a lot more waiting to be added to the list. Thankfully, it’s just a matter of time before Google Wallet will support just about every bank and credit union in the US.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

