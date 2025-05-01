Google Voice finally gets a refreshed UI and a surprising new feature — with a catch









There's a pretty big string attached, though: this three-way calling feature isn't for everyone. It's rolling out only for Google Workspace customers who subscribe to specific plans: Voice Starter, Voice Standard, Voice Premier, SIP Link Standard, or SIP Link Premier. If you're using the standard, free version of Google Voice, you won't see this option.



The second part of the update is a redesign of the in-call user interface, and the good news is that this change is for all users. Google says the refresh brings a consistent look across devices and an intuitive layout that takes cues from Google Meet.





The main call controls, like the keypad and mute button, are meant to be more prominent, while other actions like transferring, holding, or merging calls are still easy to find. Notifications, like seeing who is on hold, will now appear clearly at the top. This visual update started rolling out today, May 1st, 2025.









Something is still missing, though These updates arrive at a time when some discussion suggested These updates arrive at a time when some discussion suggested users might be drifting away from Google Voice , possibly due to the slower pace of new feature additions compared to other calling apps. While these changes show Google is still working on the service, it's hard to ignore what's still missing.





no sign of RCS messaging support, which feels odd considering Google pushed it so hard elsewhere. And making a basic function like three-way calling a paid-only feature really limits its appeal for the many people who use the free service.



There's still no sign of RCS messaging support, which feels odd considering Google pushed it so hard elsewhere. And making a basic function like three-way calling a paid-only feature really limits its appeal for the many people who use the free service.

So, while the interface refresh is a nice improvement for everyone, making the app feel a bit more current, limiting three-way calling to business subscribers feels like a letdown. It makes you wonder if these changes will be enough to satisfy users or bring back anyone who might have been looking elsewhere, especially when key things like RCS are still off the table for the platform.