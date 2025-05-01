Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Google Voice finally gets a refreshed UI and a surprising new feature — with a catch

Google Voice is getting a couple of notable updates, bringing a long-requested calling feature and a refreshed look to its interface, perhaps in a move to keep its user base engaged.

First up is support for three-way calling. This lets you merge an ongoing call with a second incoming or outgoing call, creating a conversation with three people. Google suggests this is handy for things like adding a translator to a call, looping in legal advice, or making smoother introductions when transferring someone. To use it, you'll tap the "Add" button during a call to find the person you want to loop in, then hit "Merge" to bring the calls together.

Screen recording of the Google Voice 3-way calling feature
Three way calling is now available on Google Voice. | Image credit — Google


There's a pretty big string attached, though: this three-way calling feature isn't for everyone. It's rolling out only for Google Workspace customers who subscribe to specific plans: Voice Starter, Voice Standard, Voice Premier, SIP Link Standard, or SIP Link Premier. If you're using the standard, free version of Google Voice, you won't see this option.

The second part of the update is a redesign of the in-call user interface, and the good news is that this change is for all users. Google says the refresh brings a consistent look across devices and an intuitive layout that takes cues from Google Meet.

The main call controls, like the keypad and mute button, are meant to be more prominent, while other actions like transferring, holding, or merging calls are still easy to find. Notifications, like seeing who is on hold, will now appear clearly at the top. This visual update started rolling out today, May 1st, 2025.

Screenshot of the new in-call UI for Google Voice
Google Voice's new UI. | Image credit — Google


Something is still missing, though

These updates arrive at a time when some discussion suggested users might be drifting away from Google Voice, possibly due to the slower pace of new feature additions compared to other calling apps. While these changes show Google is still working on the service, it's hard to ignore what's still missing. 

There's still no sign of RCS messaging support, which feels odd considering Google pushed it so hard elsewhere. And making a basic function like three-way calling a paid-only feature really limits its appeal for the many people who use the free service.

Recommended Stories
So, while the interface refresh is a nice improvement for everyone, making the app feel a bit more current, limiting three-way calling to business subscribers feels like a letdown. It makes you wonder if these changes will be enough to satisfy users or bring back anyone who might have been looking elsewhere, especially when key things like RCS are still off the table for the platform.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
