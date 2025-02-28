People are leaving this phone service in droves, but are you surprised?

GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Apps Google
Header image showing Google Voice working on a variety of platforms
Google Voice, once a staple for streamlined communication, now faces a steady exodus. Its initial appeal lay in its simplicity: a single number for all devices — a boon in a time when managing multiple phone lines was cumbersome. This service provided a centralized hub for calls and messages, and its voicemail transcription feature was a significant step forward.

However, the tech landscape evolves rapidly, and Google Voice has struggled to keep pace. The lack of robust updates has become a major point of contention as users observe that while other platforms have integrated modern messaging standards, Google Voice remains stagnant. This disparity is not just about missing out on the latest trends; it translates to tangible limitations in everyday interactions.

The absence of RCS support, for instance, hinders the ability to engage in richer text conversations. Features like read receipts and typing indicators, now commonplace in other messaging apps, are absent.

This particular omission is particularly puzzling to users who are aware of how relentlessly Google pushed Apple to adopt RCS into its Messages app. Yet, the company has failed so far to add it into one of their own services. This creates a sense of disconnect, especially for users who rely on these features for efficient communication. Group messaging, another area where Google Voice falls short, is crucial for many, and its limitations are a source of frustration.



Beyond specific features, there's a broader concern about the service's future. The perception that Google Voice is neglected raises questions about its reliability. Instances of missed messages and synchronization issues erode user trust, making them hesitant to depend on the service for critical communication.

It should be noted that Google Voice is not carrier-based, and it being a free app is a huge draw for those that are looking for a secondary phone number they can give out for their business or personal purposes. One user perfectly explained this scenario like this:

I would abandon ship if there were an comparable alternative. I know of no VoIP services with RCS (although I read Twillo has commercial RCS) so I am not holding my breath unless it's carrier-based.
— r/snovvman, Reddit user

However, for some, the drawbacks are just too great to ignore. One user named the below reasons in a reddit post:

The biggest (factors) ones are outside forces that Google just hasn't/can't keep up with. RCS messaging is huge if you have people who send photos/videos to each other, it just works especially with iPhone now supporting it. Another thing is multi factor authentication. Many banks and other services do not accept VOIP services as a real number. So now I am left having to use my main line number, which defeats the purpose of using Google voice only as my main number.
— r/youplaymenot, Reddit user

The departure of many users from Google Voice reflects a wider trend: the expectation for constant innovation and improvement in digital services. In a world where tech is constantly evolving, services that fail to adapt risk becoming obsolete. The frustrations expressed by Google Voice users highlight the importance of that. For many, the decision to leave is driven by a desire for a more reliable and feature-rich texting experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

