People are leaving this phone service in droves, but are you surprised?





This particular omission is particularly puzzling to users who are aware of how relentlessly Google pushed Apple to adopt RCS into its Messages app. Yet, the company has failed so far to add it into one of their own services. This creates a sense of disconnect, especially for users who rely on these features for efficient communication. Group messaging, another area where Google Voice falls short, is crucial for many, and its limitations are a source of frustration.





Beyond specific features, there's a broader concern about the service's future. The perception that Google Voice is neglected raises questions about its reliability. Instances of missed messages and synchronization issues erode user trust, making them hesitant to depend on the service for critical communication. Beyond specific features, there's a broader concern about the service's future. The perception that Google Voice is neglected raises questions about its reliability. Instances of missed messages and synchronization issues erode user trust, making them hesitant to depend on the service for critical communication.





It should be noted that Google Voice is not carrier-based, and it being a free app is a huge draw for those that are looking for a secondary phone number they can give out for their business or personal purposes. One user perfectly explained this scenario like this:





— r/snovvman, Reddit user





However, for some, the drawbacks are just too great to ignore. One user named the below reasons in a reddit post:





— r/youplaymenot, Reddit user



Recommended Stories

The departure of many users from Google Voice reflects a wider trend: the expectation for constant innovation and improvement in digital services. In a world where tech is constantly evolving, services that fail to adapt risk becoming obsolete. The frustrations expressed by Google Voice users highlight the importance of that. For many, the decision to leave is driven by a desire for a more reliable and feature-rich texting experience.