Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Google TV is getting major improvements this month

Software updates Google
@cosminvasile
Google TV is getting major improvements this month
Google is fully committed to further improving the TV experience of those who purchase smart TVs powered by its software. The personalized experience that comes built-in to smart TVs and streaming devices from various brands is getting important upgrades this month.

Besides the many improvements the Google TV experience got in the last two years, many of these based on the feedback received from users, Google revealed a couple that made it to the platform more recently.

The first one is related to storage. In case you haven’t noticed yet, Google introduced a new feature called App Hibernation, which automatically forces apps to hibernate when not used for over 30 days. The new feature will work on Android S and above devices.

Additionally, the Android App bundles for Google TV had the size of the apps reduced by around 25%, which is huge. Basically, your device will have more space that can be used to download apps. These two features have already been rolled out to device, so you don’t have to download anything.

Another important improvement that will make the Google TV experience even better involves the overall performance. This is a more recent change meant to reduce the time it takes users to wake up their Google TV. The response time between TV and button clicks on the remote, as well as the amount of time that loading animation is displayed when rebooting has been shortened significantly.

According to Google, the performance upgrades are rolling out right now to all compatible devices and don’t require any action from users. Let us know in the comments section if you notice any improvements when it comes to performance.

The new improvements come just a few months after the Mountain View company added a range of changes to the Google TV homescreen. Not to mention that Google TV has recently added 800 free channels last month to make the experience even better.

Popular stories

You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Next Pixel Feature Drop will bring back a feature that was removed on purpose in March
Next Pixel Feature Drop will bring back a feature that was removed on purpose in March
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Extensive new 5G testing shows (once again) who's the nationwide boss
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Extensive new 5G testing shows (once again) who's the nationwide boss
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless