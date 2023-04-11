Google TV has just added 800 free channels to its offering
Google TV is trying to catch up with the competition and has just announced a massive expansion of its offering. Starting today, no less than 800 free channels will be available to watch via the Google TV streaming service.
The new offering comes with a new live TV experience that allows users to browse the new TV channels across multiple providers, organized in an easy-to-use guide positioned in the Live tab. If you haven’t tried Google TV yet, you might want to know that starting today the streaming service includes access to free channels from Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News directly into the Live tab.
As far as availability goes, the Mountain View company announced that the new live TV experience will be released on all Google TV devices in the US, including Chromecast with Google TV and TVs with Google TV built-in from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips.
Last but not least, Google TV confirmed plans to bring the new TV guide and free channels to eligible Android TV devices later this year.
The new offering comes with a new live TV experience that allows users to browse the new TV channels across multiple providers, organized in an easy-to-use guide positioned in the Live tab. If you haven’t tried Google TV yet, you might want to know that starting today the streaming service includes access to free channels from Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News directly into the Live tab.
In addition, Google TV has launched free built-in channels from the streaming service that can be watched without the need to download or boot up an app. Among the 800 free channels added today, Google TV offers access to news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX. Also, channels from around the world are available too, with programming in more than 10 languages including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese.
Long-time users will find that the new TV guide allows them to save their Favorites to the top for quick and easy access at their leisure. Although these are free channels, those who have a premium live TV subscription from YouTube TV or Sling TV, or access to over-the-air channels, can now use the Live tab to watch their favorite content.
As far as availability goes, the Mountain View company announced that the new live TV experience will be released on all Google TV devices in the US, including Chromecast with Google TV and TVs with Google TV built-in from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips.
Last but not least, Google TV confirmed plans to bring the new TV guide and free channels to eligible Android TV devices later this year.
Things that are NOT allowed: