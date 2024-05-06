Google looks to speed up Android data transfers, working on "Restore Anytime" option

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Android users may soon find it much easier and faster to set up new phones. According to a new code breakdown, Google appears to be working on a way to significantly accelerate data transfers between Android devices, which would be a welcome change from the often time-consuming process we have now.

These hints in the code were discovered by AssembleDebug and reported by Android Authority in version 1.0.624892571 of the Data Restore Tool app. The breakdown reveals that Google may soon allow Android users to combine the speed of a cable connection with their Wi-Fi to move data faster. Strings like "Want to speed things up?" and "Copying using cable and Wi-Fi for fastest speed" point to this new development that Google looks to be calling "MultiTransportD2dTransport."

Google looks to speed up Android data transfers, working on &quot;Restore Anytime&quot; option
Credit: Android Authority

However, and this in my opinion is the best part, that's not the only change in the works. Google also seems to be readying a new feature named "Restore Anytime." This is of particular interest as it apparently allows users to import data from older Android devices without the current requirement to perform a factory reset. For me, as someone who switches between phones, this poses the additional benefit of being able to restore my RCS/SMS messages history without having to completely wipe the device I'm switching to — in the event it is a device I've already set up in the past.

The catch here seems to be that you can only restore this way from a device you've previously used to restore data with. If you try to switch source devices, you'll need to wipe your phone to do the transfer, suggesting that you can only have this loop going between the same two devices until you move on to a new one. A splash page also states that Google plans to allow users to pick and choose which data is copied – things like messages, photos, and contacts – and that your settings will remain in place during the process.

It's not yet known when Google plans to make these new features available. However, the Data Restore Tool already tells users to prepare the right kind of cable to connect their devices. This streamlined transfer process could be a major win for Android users.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

