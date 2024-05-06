Google looks to speed up Android data transfers, working on "Restore Anytime" option

Credit: Android Authority





The catch here seems to be that you can only restore this way from a device you've previously used to restore data with. If you try to switch source devices, you'll need to wipe your phone to do the transfer, suggesting that you can only have this loop going between the same two devices until you move on to a new one. A splash page also states that Google plans to allow users to pick and choose which data is copied – things like messages, photos, and contacts – and that your settings will remain in place during the process.



It's not yet known when Google plans to make these new features available. However, the Data Restore Tool already tells users to prepare the right kind of cable to connect their devices. This streamlined transfer process could be a major win for Android users.

However, and this in my opinion is the best part, that's not the only change in the works. Google also seems to be readying a new feature named "Restore Anytime." This is of particular interest as it apparently allows users to import data from older Android devices without the current requirement to perform a factory reset. For me, as someone who switches between phones, this poses the additional benefit of being able to restore my RCS/SMS messages history without having to completely wipe the device I'm switching to — in the event it is a device I've already set up in the past.