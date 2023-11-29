Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Google Slides update adds recording feature

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Google Slides update adds recording feature
If you’re using Google Slides to make presentations, you’ll be happy to know that the app has just been updated with the ability to record yourself presenting. The new feature comes along with the option to share the video recording with others to view when it works for them.

More importantly, the video recording feature has been added directly in the app, so you won’t have to leave Google Slides to record yourself. With slides recordings now available, users won’t have to use a separate video recording tool.

According to Google, Slides users taking advantage of the new feature can also use their computer’s built-in or external camera and microphone hardware to add their voice and webcam feed to their recordings.

The rollout of the new feature will happen in two phases. The first one started on November 28, 2023, and will take up to 15 days for the feature to be visible to those enrolled in the Rapid Release domains.

The second phase will start on January 2, 2024, and will take up to 15 days for the feature to appear for those enrolled in the Scheduled Release domains.

As far as availability goes, Google has already confirmed that the feature will show up for Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers.
