Google shares an inside look at the new Pixel design and the inspiration behind it

Google's Pixel devices have gone through a design evolution. From the first Pixel phone that was released back in 2016 to the latest family of Pixel devices (including the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Buds Pro) one cannot argue that Google has definitely experimented with the design language that would ultimately become the signature Pixel "look".

In a blog post today, Google shared an inside look at this evolution. In it, Ivy Ross, Google’s Hardware Design and research VP, revealed what sparked the team's inspiration when coming up with the newest colors and design.

New Colors

One of the most noticeable changes to the new Pixel lineup is the introduction of new colors, including a striking blue shade called Bay. Google designers say Bay was inspired by the idea of looking up at the sky on a sunny day. Bay is available on all of the new Pixel products, creating a coordinated family of devices.

Rounded Edges

Another design change is the move to rounded edges on the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8. This gives the devices a softer, more inviting look and feel. Google designers say the curves also help to highlight the camera bar, a signature design element of the Pixel family.

Sustainable Build

Google is also committed to sustainability in its design process. The Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 are made with recycled aluminum, glass, and plastic. Google designers have also made it easier to repair the new Pixel phones, and the packaging is plastic-free.

That Camera Bar

The Pixel camera bar was introduced back in 2021 with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and since then, it has become "the" feature that most Pixels are known for in the wild. The Pixel 8 Pro refined this design further by housing the entire rear camera array in a singular pill-shaped camera enclosure. 

But that's not all that changed with the latest Pixel design. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro also has thinner bezels that reveal more of the glass display, a softer silhouette, smoother edges, and a matte glass back. Clearly, the goal was to make the new Pixel products look more modern and refined, while also showing emphasis on bold colors, rounded edges, and sustainability.
