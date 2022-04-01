Samsung teams with iFixit to let you repair your own Galaxy phone display and replace the battery

Through the partnership with iFixit, America's largest repair community, Samsung says it will be providing " genuine device parts, repair tools, and intuitive, visual, step-by-step repair guides " for the aforementioned devices starting this summer.





It the beginning, iFixit will provide tools and guides while Samsung will give access to original display assemblies (with integrated batteries), back glass, and charging ports, but in the future there will be more component categories included in the program, as well as additional devices.









The replaced and faulty assemblies or parts can then be returned to Samsung for "responsible recycling" as the idea behind the program is not only to placate regulators which are responsible for enforcing circular economy and sustainability guidelines like the Right to Repair Act, but also ensure " more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences ," according to Ramon Gregory, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America.



