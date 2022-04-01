Samsung teams with iFixit to let you repair your own Galaxy phone display and replace the battery

Samsung teams with iFixit to let you repair your own Galaxy phone display and replace the battery1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In a big score for the Right to Repair Act, Samsung announced that it will be partnering with iFixit on user-replaceable parts for its most popular lines of mobile devices that are already out there in the hands of consumers like the Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S21 series, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet.
Through the partnership with iFixit, America's largest repair community, Samsung says it will be providing "genuine device parts, repair tools, and intuitive, visual, step-by-step repair guides" for the aforementioned devices starting this summer.
It the beginning, iFixit will provide tools and guides while Samsung will give access to original display assemblies (with integrated batteries), back glass, and charging ports, but in the future there will be more component categories included in the program, as well as additional devices.
The replaced and faulty assemblies or parts can then be returned to Samsung for "responsible recycling" as the idea behind the program is not only to placate regulators which are responsible for enforcing circular economy and sustainability guidelines like the Right to Repair Act, but also ensure "more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences," according to Ramon Gregory, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America.
Sustainability is at the core of Samsung’s mission, from our products to our practices and operations. In addition to Care services, Samsung makes it easy to recycle unusable tech at more than 1,700 drop-off locations across the country. Every device adds to the 1.2 billion pounds of e-waste the company has repurposed or recycled in the U.S. since 2009. Samsung invites people to join us in making everyday changes that have a meaningful impact.
Things that are NOT allowed: