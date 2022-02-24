Apple won’t have to replace your whole iPhone to repair Face ID anymore

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for as little as $500 right now (in an older edition)

Apple VR headset may come with Micro LED display, M1 chip

Reddit is introducing a better way to find new communities and content

Galaxy S22's Object Eraser is rolling out to older Samsung phones

Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is here with two names, amazing specs, and a stylus

100 million Samsung phones were shipped with a major security flaw