The Google Pixel Tablet is finally official

Pixel Tablet design

Just like other Pixel products, the Pixel Tablet is a beautiful device with a stylish design. In addition to that, the tablet comes with a unique nano-ceramic coating, which makes it easy to grip. The device is available in three colors: Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose.







Pixel Tablet hardware specs

But the Pixel Tablet isn't just a pretty face; it packs some punch as well. It's powered by Google's own Tensor G2 chipset, the same silicon found in the



In addition to an AI-powered processor, Google's new tablet comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage space, depending on which version you choose. As expected, the tablet doesn't come with a microSD card slot on board, so you won't be able to expand the device's storage capacity.



In terms of cameras, the tablet packs two 8MP snappers — one on the back and one on the front — capable of shooting videos in 1080p 30 FPS.



But the Pixel Tablet isn't just a pretty face; it packs some punch as well. It's powered by Google's own Tensor G2 chipset, the same silicon found in the Pixel 7 lineup. And as we all know, the Tensor G2 is not the most powerful SoC on the market, but it's no slouch either.

In addition to an AI-powered processor, Google's new tablet comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage space, depending on which version you choose. As expected, the tablet doesn't come with a microSD card slot on board, so you won't be able to expand the device's storage capacity.

In terms of cameras, the tablet packs two 8MP snappers — one on the back and one on the front — capable of shooting videos in 1080p 30 FPS.

The best thing about tablets is that they are perfect for watching videos and movies. And to let you fully enjoy your favorite TV series, the Pixel Tablet comes with a 10.95-inch LCD display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Also, the device packs a 27-watt-hour battery, which will give you up to 12 hours of video streaming, according to Google.

The Pixel Tablet and its Charging Speaker Dock



Right from the very beginning, we knew the Pixel Tablet would also double as a smart display. That is why Google will ship its Pixel Tablet with a charging speaker dock. That's right, the dock will be included with the Pixel Tablet, and it will be able to charge the device and function as an additional speaker.

The all-new Hub Mode

The Pixel Tablet supports a special mode called Hub Mode, which basically turns the tablet into a smart display. In Hub Mode, you will be able to control all smart appliances in your home directly from the tablet. For example, you will be able to access your doorbell video feed, adjust your thermostat, or turn the lights on and off.



Google's new tablet is also the first tablet with Chromecast built-in. This means you will be able to directly cast videos or your favorite songs from your phone to the Pixel Tablet. However, the feature works only when the tablet is in Hub Mode.



The Pixel Tablet supports a special mode called Hub Mode, which basically turns the tablet into a smart display. In Hub Mode, you will be able to control all smart appliances in your home directly from the tablet. For example, you will be able to access your doorbell video feed, adjust your thermostat, or turn the lights on and off.

Google's new tablet is also the first tablet with Chromecast built-in. This means you will be able to directly cast videos or your favorite songs from your phone to the Pixel Tablet. However, the feature works only when the tablet is in Hub Mode.

The Pixel Tablet also supports Google Assistant and can function as a digital photo frame when it's in Hub Mode and not in use.







If you can't wait to get your hands on Google's new tablet, you will be happy to learn that pre-orders for the Pixel Tablet are now live in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan, and Australia. Google's all-new tablet will hit the shelves on June 20th. As for the price, the Pixel Tablet will start from $499.