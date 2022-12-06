Walmart brings Google's Nest Hub (2nd Gen) to new all-time low price with Christmas gift included

all





Well, the limbo dance continues for the 2021-released Nest Hub even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, as Walmart currently allows bargain hunters to spend as little as $39 (online only) for their choice of a "chalk" or "charcoal" Google Assistant-powered smart home device with a 7-inch touchscreen.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant, 7-Inch Touchscreen, Charcoal and Chalk Colors, Wiz Smart Wi-Fi Connected LED Light Bulb Included $69 off (64%) Gift $39 $108 Buy at Walmart





That's down from a $99.99 list price, which already makes for a substantial discount, and to add even more value to this outstanding "holiday deal", Walmart is also throwing in a Wiz Smart Wi-Fi Connected LED light bulb at no extra charge.





If the special bundle happens to sound familiar, that's probably because the same retailer ran a very similar sale during its extended Black Friday extravaganza... at a slightly higher combined price of $49. Around 50 bucks is also how much Google itself and retailers like Best Buy are charging at the time of this writing for the latest Nest Hub version alone, so even if you don't necessarily need the complimentary smart bulb, you should absolutely consider taking advantage of Walmart's early Christmas promotion while you can.





Supplies may not last long, mind you, with more than 1,000 units apparently sold "since yesterday" as we write this, and the second-gen Nest Hub looking simply too feature-packed and handy for its lower-than-ever price to be ignored by any true Google fan in need of a solid holiday gift idea on a tight budget.





Released around two and a half years after the OG Google Home Hub, which was later rebranded as Nest Hub, this bad boy may or may not receive a direct sequel at some point in early 2023. Either way, its skill set remains decidedly impressive (for 40 bucks), including everything from music streaming to video streaming, news and weather information delivery, timers and alarms, as well as smart home controls, with every single task, app, and use case available at your fingertips or a simple voice command away.

