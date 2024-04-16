Google says trigger-happy "Circle to Search" will be improved and Search and Lens results merged



It works, but not without hiccups Google says Circle to Search depends on Google Lens for the tough stuff like image searches and text recognition. Their ultimate goal is to make the feature less prone to accidental triggers so that it only launches when you really want it to. To that, Erin Lynch added:



Big plans are in the works, even though changes might take a while. Google wants to add features like real-time translation and merge Lens and Search results for a super-powered tool. Lynch and Pott both expressed their hopes that the development process leads to a seamless user experience. The team behind Circle to Search has clearly worked hard on accuracy, especially for text copying, which seems to be a popular use for the tool internally, and they hope that will catch on with the users as well.











With fixes coming and even more possibilities in the works, Circle to Search looks like it's a feature Google plans to stick with. It has the potential to change how we interact with information on our screens, but in its current form, it is not as popular as Google wants it to be. Now that it's spreading to more devices, we'll have to see how Google grows its capabilities.