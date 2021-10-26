Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
Software updates Google

Google says the new Internet Panel in Android 12 is more intuitive

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Google says the new Internet Panel in Android 12 is more intuitive
With the official release of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, so came that of Android 12/Snow Cone. The new OS brought about many changes, but the most notable one is, of course, the UI design overhaul.

One element that saw the biggest (pun intended) transformation is the Quick Settings menu. The buttons now take much more screen real estate, presumably done to make them more accessible.

The new look of the Quick Settings menu proved to be polarizing for Android users, with some of the changes resulting in hot discussions online. One such example is the combination of the Wi-Fi and Data toggles. The complaints about it seem to have gained enough attention for Google to step in and defend its decision in a community post.

What is the issue?


Traditionally, to toggle either of the two internet options, you just had to swipe down to get into the Quick Settings menu and tap on the corresponding icon. Now, with Android 12, there is a second step of first tapping on the new Internet Panel and then having the ability to toggle off/on either option.

Suffice to say, users believe this change is unnecessary and cumbersome for no real reason. Google’s explanation for this seemingly illogical change is as follows:

From our user studies, we found that the majority of users turn off Wi-Fi in order to force their phone to connect to cellular. This is usually done in response to a poor Wi-Fi connection and the lack of an alternative way to get the phone to explicitly connect to the user’s carrier. Users who turn off Wi-Fi will often forget to turn Wi-Fi back on again, resulting in possible excess mobile data usage.


Then, the explanation goes on to say that with this change users, who have Wi-Fi connection issues can now “switch over to using their carrier with two quick taps.” This does little in explaining the decision to make it a “two quick taps” when it could be just a “quick tap”.

Nevertheless, Google also claims that during user research studies, long-time Android users acknowledged it took time to get used to the change. After that, the new Internet Panel felt more intuitive and straightforward when solving Wi-Fi connectivity issues, while also reducing user error and unintended consequences.

To finish things up on a more positive note, Google at least says it plans to make the Internet Panel accessible from the Lock Screen. It is expected that this, alongside other new features, will arrive with the next Pixel Feature Drop, possibly sometime in December.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Honor’s new 50 5G and 50 Lite smartphones come with Google Mobile Services
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Honor’s new 50 5G and 50 Lite smartphones come with Google Mobile Services
Check out this Japanese music video shot entirely with a Pixel 6
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Check out this Japanese music video shot entirely with a Pixel 6
Palm Buds Pro: Wireless earbuds for an unbeatable price
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Palm Buds Pro: Wireless earbuds for an unbeatable price
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ could feature symmetrical bezels, copy iPhone 13
by Mariyan Slavov,  7
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ could feature symmetrical bezels, copy iPhone 13
Galaxy S21 FE support page goes live: is its release imminent?
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Galaxy S21 FE support page goes live: is its release imminent?
Apple Watch Series 8 might get non-invasive blood sugar monitoring, report suggests
by Iskra Petrova,  3
Apple Watch Series 8 might get non-invasive blood sugar monitoring, report suggests
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless