Google says the new Internet Panel in Android 12 is more intuitive
One element that saw the biggest (pun intended) transformation is the Quick Settings menu. The buttons now take much more screen real estate, presumably done to make them more accessible.
What is the issue?
Traditionally, to toggle either of the two internet options, you just had to swipe down to get into the Quick Settings menu and tap on the corresponding icon. Now, with Android 12, there is a second step of first tapping on the new Internet Panel and then having the ability to toggle off/on either option.
Suffice to say, users believe this change is unnecessary and cumbersome for no real reason. Google’s explanation for this seemingly illogical change is as follows:
From our user studies, we found that the majority of users turn off Wi-Fi in order to force their phone to connect to cellular. This is usually done in response to a poor Wi-Fi connection and the lack of an alternative way to get the phone to explicitly connect to the user’s carrier. Users who turn off Wi-Fi will often forget to turn Wi-Fi back on again, resulting in possible excess mobile data usage.
Then, the explanation goes on to say that with this change users, who have Wi-Fi connection issues can now “switch over to using their carrier with two quick taps.” This does little in explaining the decision to make it a “two quick taps” when it could be just a “quick tap”.
Nevertheless, Google also claims that during user research studies, long-time Android users acknowledged it took time to get used to the change. After that, the new Internet Panel felt more intuitive and straightforward when solving Wi-Fi connectivity issues, while also reducing user error and unintended consequences.
To finish things up on a more positive note, Google at least says it plans to make the Internet Panel accessible from the Lock Screen. It is expected that this, alongside other new features, will arrive with the next Pixel Feature Drop, possibly sometime in December.