Google's surprise Pixel Feature Drop includes huge new feature for Wear OS watches

Google surprises Pixel users by releasing an extra Pixel Feature Drop.

Software updates Google WearOS Google Pixel Pixel Watch
The image of a Pixel Watch reveals that Gemini is now available on the timepiece.
Google had a huge surprise for Pixel users this morning when it released a surprise Pixel Feature Drop. One of the new features is something that we already told you about this morning, as the popular Circle to Search feature now has AI Mode integration. This allows users to take a deeper dive and ask follow-up questions about any items on the screen. But there is more to this unexpected Pixel Feature Drop.

Pixel 9 Pro owners receive a free year of Google AI Pro, which means they get the latest features available via the Gemini app. This now includes Veo 3 which can really show off your creativity. With Veo 3, you tell Gemini your idea for a short video and watch as it becomes a real high-quality video accompanied by natural sound. For example, a few weeks ago, when Google announced that it launched Veo 3 in the U.K., it released a video that looks real but was obviously created using Veo 3. The video showed a dog driving a motorcycle, a sea creature in the ocean playing bagpipes, and a couple of foxes riding a chicken pot pie on wheels.

As part of this surprise Pixel Feature Drop, Google's promotional video asks, "What if the questions in your head could be answered on your wrist?" Google then shows a Pixel Watch user asking Gemini to create a playlist for a runner on a 9-minute mile pace. Gemini hooks up with YouTube Music to complete the task. The video also shows how Gemini can help you remember a particular restaurant that a friend is always emailing you about. It's all available on your wrist because with today's Pixel Feature Drop, Gemini is coming to Wear OS watches.

The great news is that this is not limited to Pixel Watches as starting today, Gemini will be available on Wear OS timepieces made by Pixel, Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. The update will be pushed out over the next few weeks on watches running Wear OS 4 and higher.

The Pixel Feature Drop is a quarterly release of features normally for Pixel devices. In some situations, features found on more recent Pixel devices are made backward compatible with older Pixel phones. The most recently released Pixel Drop took place in June, with the next regularly scheduled drop expected in September.

Alan Friedman
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless