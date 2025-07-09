Google's surprise Pixel Feature Drop includes huge new feature for Wear OS watches

Yes. Getting new features four times a year is great! No. There are other reasons why I love Pixel phones. I don't buy Pixel phones.

The great news is that this is not limited to Pixel Watches as starting today, Gemini will be available on Wear OS timepieces made by Pixel, Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. The update will be pushed out over the next few weeks on watches running Wear OS 4 and higher.