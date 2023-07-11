Google's Pixel Watch is an appealing bargain having some hefty Prime Day discounts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Like pretty much any first-gen Google product (we're looking at you, Pixel Fold!), the fall 2022-released Pixel Watch is far from perfect. But the decidedly underpowered and occasionally glitchy Wear OS-based timepiece can be a very smart buy at the right price... as long as you understand its limitations and feel like you can live with its shortcomings.
Said "right" price was arguably not achieved prior to today, but that's where Amazon's huge Prime Day 2023 sales event comes in, allowing you to save up to a hefty 110 bucks without checking your email or asking a complete stranger on Reddit for a coupon code that may or may not work.
That equates to a solid 28 percent slashed off the $399.99 list price of an LTE-enabled Pixel Watch, with GPS-only units currently available at $100 (or 29 percent) below their $349.99 MSRP for Prime members in their paint job of choice.
These are easily the biggest discounts offered to date by a major retailer like Amazon on both main Pixel Watch variants, obviously qualifying for a top spot on our list of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals (theoretically) available today and tomorrow.
Once again, this is by no means the best smartwatch money can buy in 2023, especially with a presumably vastly improved sequel around the corner, but that undeniably stylish design alone should make you consider a purchase (at these new record low prices) if you're into Google-made gear.
The circular Pixel Watch is also extremely comfortable to wear, which is always a big plus for, well, a wearable device, and its software is undoubtedly flawed but constantly improving and full of neat little Google-specific functions and capabilities that can make your life better each and every single day.
With blood oxygen monitoring recently enabled at last, the health and fitness tracking arsenal is also pretty generous, further enhancing a very attractive value proposition indeed. If you're looking for something else to get right now, we give you:
The overall 3 best Prime Day phone deals
Things that are NOT allowed: