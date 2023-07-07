Check your email (or Reddit) if you want to take an unprecedented $100 off Google's Pixel Watch





But what if you're not a Prime subscriber (and don't want to become one just to take advantage of a hypothetical deal on an oft-discounted smartwatch) or simply refuse to wait another second before ordering this undeniably beautiful albeit underpowered Wear OS-based timepiece?





You could always pay the full $350 price at Amazon, Best Buy, or Google's own official US e-store... or check your email for an easy way to save a massive $100 right now. As reported by 9To5Google (and a whole bunch of Redditors ), Big G is randomly gifting select Pixel users unique coupon codes allowing them to slash a cool Benjamin off the list price of a Google -made smartwatch with or without 4G LTE support as we speak.









Said codes obviously need to be used for official Google Store purchases, with an expiration date set at a fairly distant July 23. It's not entirely clear who is and who is not eligible for a code, but if you own a Pixel handset or even a Pixel Watch already and want to get a second unit, you should look in your email inbox... and hope for the best.





If there's no sign of a discount on your end, various generous Redditors uninterested in making such a purchase might give you their promo code if you ask nicely and closely follow the relevant threads, and as far as we can tell, using someone else's code shouldn't be a problem.



