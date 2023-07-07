Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Check your email (or Reddit) if you want to take an unprecedented $100 off Google's Pixel Watch
Released last fall to... moderate reviews and likely to receive a (hopefully vastly improved) sequel in the relatively near future, Google's first-ever Pixel Watch seems all but guaranteed to score a big discount during Amazon's Prime Day extravaganza next week.

But what if you're not a Prime subscriber (and don't want to become one just to take advantage of a hypothetical deal on an oft-discounted smartwatch) or simply refuse to wait another second before ordering this undeniably beautiful albeit underpowered Wear OS-based timepiece?

You could always pay the full $350 price at Amazon, Best Buy, or Google's own official US e-store... or check your email for an easy way to save a massive $100 right now. As reported by 9To5Google (and a whole bunch of Redditors), Big G is randomly gifting select Pixel users unique coupon codes allowing them to slash a cool Benjamin off the list price of a Google-made smartwatch with or without 4G LTE support as we speak.


Said codes obviously need to be used for official Google Store purchases, with an expiration date set at a fairly distant July 23. It's not entirely clear who is and who is not eligible for a code, but if you own a Pixel handset or even a Pixel Watch already and want to get a second unit, you should look in your email inbox... and hope for the best.

If there's no sign of a discount on your end, various generous Redditors uninterested in making such a purchase might give you their promo code if you ask nicely and closely follow the relevant threads, and as far as we can tell, using someone else's code shouldn't be a problem.

If you do manage to apply the discount from a first or third-party source, the Pixel Watch will be marked down to $249.99 in a Bluetooth-only variant and $299.99 with built-in cellular connectivity, beating all previous (public) deals offered by Google, Amazon, and Best Buy. At those prices, you're much more likely to ignore this bad boy's glaring flaws and not wait and see the best Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals on Tuesday, July 11.

