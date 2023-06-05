Pixel Watch June 2023 update is rolling out with bug fixes and improvements

Google has announced via a post to its Pixel Watch Community that the Pixel Watch monthly update for June 2023 is now available to be installed. This update begins its rollout today and continue over the next few days in phases.





All Pixel Watches running Wear OS 3.5 are eligible for this update, which includes some unlisted security patches, bug fixes, and improvements for Pixel Watch users. Installing this update will bring your watch up to version RWDC.230605.004 from May's RWDA.230114.013.





No new features or user-facing improvements are listed as part of this new version. However, as noted by 9to5Google , there is a change in the background color of the System updates screen going from black to gray. Additionally, the numbers on the pin pad appear to be larger, but that's about all that has been noticed so far.









Google recently pushed out an update to the Home app on WearOS which allows you to change the color and temperature of smart lights added to your home, as well as giving you quicker access to your favorite devices and automations. However, there is one other feature for the Home app on WearOS that should be rolling out this month that gives you live previews from any Nest cameras you have in the home. This will be extremely useful should you be without your phone on you but can still get watch notifications.





You should receive a notification once the over-the-air (OTA) update is available for your watch. However, should you want to speed up the update and install it right away, you can accomplish that by going to your watch's Settings > System > System Updates menu. If that doesn't start the download right away, you can always go back to Settings > Connectivity > Bluetooth, then turn off Bluetooth. This forces the watch to use WiFi instead and makes the process much faster. You can then go back and check for system updates.