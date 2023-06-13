Iconic Pixel phone feature is coming to the Pixel Watch

One of the most iconic features of Pixel smartphones is the At a Glance widget. Found on the upper left of the screen, the widget delivers some important information to Pixel users at a, well, glance. This includes the weather and weather alerts, timer and alarm countdowns, and a reminder that tells you when your phone's flashlight is on and and allows you to turn it off with a tap. It will even show you flight information and boarding passes, the status of your rideshare, and can even let you know who is ringing the bell at your front door.





According to 9to5Google , a complication for At a Glance has been added to the Pixel Watch. It is available on the rectangular complication slot of the Modular II or Modular III layouts of the Utility watch face. A complication on a watch is any function other than the display of the time. The At a Glance complication is powered by the Assistant app and when you set it up, you will need to Allow Assistant to access your calendar.









By default, the At a Glance complication will show the day and date with an icon to represent the current weather conditions, and you'll see the temperature. It is similar to what the Pixel phone's At a Glance widget will show by default. We could see the complication showing upcoming events with a countdown timer, although 9to5Google said that it has yet to see that information on the Pixel Watch.



