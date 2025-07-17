Honor defends its "slimmest foldable" claim against Galaxy Z Fold 7
Honor says Magic V5 is 8.8mm thin, but real-world comparisons might tell a different story
Honor Magic V5. | Image credit — Honor
Honor is standing by its claim that the Magic V5 is "the world’s slimmest foldable," but a new comparison with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 suggests the title might be up for debate.
In a side-by-side video shared by reliable leaker @UniverseIce, the Honor Magic V5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 appear nearly identical in thickness. But when a flat card is placed across both phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 seems just slightly thinner — even allowing a small ball to roll down toward the Honor device, suggesting a minor slope.
While this might seem trivial, the details matter. Honor claims the Magic V5 is 8.8mm thick when folded, specifically in the Ivory White variant. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 is listed at 8.9mm. So how can the Z Fold 7 appear thinner in a visual comparison?
I compared the thickness of all the latest large foldable phones I have—Xiaomi MIX Fold4, OPPO Find N5, vivo X Fold5, Honor Magic V5, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7—using universal gravitation. Which one is the thinnest? Someone’s lying. pic.twitter.com/uhsdgSG1xg— PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) July 15, 2025
Honor has since responded to the growing skepticism. The company reiterated that its 8.8mm measurement comes from internal lab testing and excludes screen protectors and the raised camera module. According to Honor, this is in line with "standard measurement practices across the industry." The company added that viewers should "refer to the actual device for accurate assessment" — a statement seemingly at odds with the real-world comparison footage that sparked the discussion.
It’s not the first time these kinds of measurement disputes have surfaced in the foldable category. Manufacturers often publish spec sheet dimensions under ideal or selective conditions. For example, Honor’s own website includes a disclaimer noting that thickness may vary depending on configurations, protective layers, and measurement methods.
To complicate things further, another video comparison showed that the Magic V5 more closely resembles the Oppo Find N5 in profile, rather than out-slimming Samsung’s latest foldable.
In the end, the difference may be too small to matter for most buyers. Whether the Magic V5 is a fraction of a millimeter thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 probably won’t impact day-to-day use. But in a competitive market where every detail is marketed as a key differentiator, Honor’s claim was always going to face scrutiny.
As for myself, I'm still in the camp of not understanding the industry's obsession with thin devices. Sure, they look nice, and I appreciate the aesthetic — but it definitely does not personally hold any merit when it comes to choosing a device. I tend to value function over looks, but if holding the title of "world’s slimmest foldable" is so important to OEMs, it is at least important to make sure there's a set standard in how we choose to measure it, rather than leaving it up to interpretation.
