Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
Google Pixel Watch 3 XL price leak hints at expensive upgrade

Google Pixel Watch 2 | Image credit — PhoneArena

Google is reportedly gearing up to release a larger version of their Pixel Watch, called the Pixel Watch 3 XL. This new model is expected to address a common complaint about the current Pixel Watch lineup: the small screen size.

However, it seems that this larger size will come with a larger price tag too. Leaked information suggests that the Pixel Watch 3 XL could be quite expensive, potentially costing as much as $499 in the US, if the direct conversions from Euros to Dollars prove correct. This is significantly more than the current Pixel Watch 2, which starts at $349.

The price of the standard Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) is expected to remain the same as the current model, starting at $349. However, the Pixel Watch 3 XL (45mm) is rumored to start at $399. Both models will likely have LTE variants available for an additional $50-$100.

Here's a potential breakdown of the Pixel Watch 3 pricing:
  • Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, Bluetooth): $349
  • Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, LTE): $399-$449
  • Pixel Watch 3 XL (45mm, Bluetooth): $399
  • Pixel Watch 3 XL (45mm, LTE): $449-$499

It should be noted that these are just rumored prices, and the actual prices may differ when Google officially announces the Pixel Watch 3 series. Additionally, these prices are for the US market, and prices in other regions may vary. So far, the Pixel Watch 3 XL is expected to come in three colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel. The standard Pixel Watch 3 will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink.

While the larger screen size of the Pixel Watch 3 XL might be appealing to some users, the high price could be a deterrent. It remains to be seen whether the new features and improvements in the Pixel Watch 3 series will justify the increased cost. We'll have to wait for Google's official announcement next month to get the full details on the Pixel Watch 3 series, including its features, specifications, and pricing.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

