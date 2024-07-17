Google Pixel Watch 3 XL price leak hints at expensive upgrade









XL (45mm, Bluetooth): $399 Pixel Watch 3 XL (45mm, LTE): $449-$499 Google is reportedly gearing up to release a larger version of their Pixel Watch , called the Pixel Watch 3 XL. This new model is expected to address a common complaint about the current Pixel Watch lineup: the small screen size.However, it seems that this larger size will come with a larger price tag too. Leaked information suggests that theXL could be quite expensive, potentially costing as much as $499 in the US, if the direct conversions from Euros to Dollars prove correct. This is significantly more than the current, which starts at $349.The price of the standard(41mm) is expected to remain the same as the current model, starting at $349. However, theXL (45mm) is rumored to start at $399. Both models will likely have LTE variants available for an additional $50-$100.Here's a potential breakdown of thepricing:



