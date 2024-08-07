Google Pixel Watch 3 leak reveals same processor but significant display and power consumption gains

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

By
Image credit — Android Headlines

Google is set to unveil its new Pixel Watch 3 alongside the Pixel 9 series on August 13th. Although not a revolutionary upgrade, based on the leaks we have seen so far, the Pixel Watch 3 should offer a few noteworthy improvements over its predecessor — including its processor, as a brand-new leak has revealed.

One other significant change the leak has revealed is the display, which now boasts a 60Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals compared to the 30Hz of the Pixel Watch 2. This enhanced refresh rate should make navigation and interactions feel more responsive and fluid, while the dynamic adjustment from 1Hz (Always-on Display) to 60Hz (active use) aims to optimize power consumption.

However, under the hood, the Pixel Watch 3 appears to be mostly unchanged. It retains the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 chipset and Cortex M33 coprocessor from the previous model, along with the same 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This suggests that performance gains will be primarily limited to the display improvements.

Google Pixel Watch 3 image with woven peony band | Image credit — Android Headlines

One potential concern is battery life. The increased refresh rate might put additional strain on the battery, and the reported battery capacities of 307mAh (regular model) and 425mAh (XL model) are only marginally larger than those of the Pixel Watch 2. Despite this, the leaked materials still claim a 24-hour battery life for both models. It remains to be seen whether this claim holds up in real-world usage.

The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to come in two sizes: a regular model and an XL model. The latter will likely feature a larger display and battery, catering to users who prefer a more substantial smartwatch. Additional details about the design, features, and pricing are yet to be revealed.

Overall, the Pixel Watch 3 seems to be a minor refresh rather than a major overhaul. While the improved display is a welcome addition, the lack of significant upgrades in other areas might leave some users wanting more. It will be interesting to see how the Pixel Watch 3 performs in terms of battery life and overall user experience when it officially launches alongside the Pixel 9 series.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

