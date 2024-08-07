Google Pixel Watch 3 leak reveals same processor but significant display and power consumption gains

Image credit — Android Headlines

Pixel Watch 3



However, under the hood, the Pixel Watch 3 appears to be mostly unchanged. It retains the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 chipset and Cortex M33 coprocessor from the previous model, along with the same 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This suggests that performance gains will be primarily limited to the display improvements.





Google Pixel Watch 3 image with woven peony band | Image credit — Android Headlines



