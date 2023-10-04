Get a glimpse of the Google Pixel Watch 2 promo video (before it’s official)
30 seconds of upbeat music, a stylish video production and an unreleased piece of tech in the lead role – if that sounds like a promotional clip for the Google Pixel Watch 2, well, you’re right.
Being a piece of Google tech, it’s impolite to call it “unreleased”, even though the official Google event where the smartwatch is to be officially presented hasn’t yet started. “Unreleased” is not the best word, since a leakage of biblical proportions in the last week has revealed virtually all there is to know about the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2, the event’s main stars.
Now, a 30-second video for the second iteration of Google’s Pixel Watch is the latest leak and we get a nice, clean look at the device and some of its features (via Android Headlines). The ad’s out-of-town premiere is courtesy of the mystery X leaker Arsène Lupin, a source of many Google leaks in the last couple of days. If the leak holds up, we will see the same video officially at the Google event that’s coming any minute now.
The promotional video focuses on the heart rate sensor on the back of the watch, but we also get a glimpse at the speaker. The “Advanced Heart Rate Tracking” UI is shown, as well as the “Safety Check” feature and the location sharing in real-time.
Google is also hinting at 24-hour battery life in the ad, which previous-gen Pixel Watch owners are looking forward to since the first iteration of the watch didn’t exactly offer staggering battery performance. Always On Display mode is mentioned as well.
The Pixel Watch 2 will allegedly keep the same price tags as its predecessor – $349 for the Wi-Fi-only model, and $399 for the addition of LTE capabilities.
Google Pixel Watch 2 pic.twitter.com/GM6zHSLDfC— Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) October 4, 2023
Right off the bat, the design is very similar to the one of the first-gen watch – no surprises here. Users can expect a circular display, along with a minimalistic design. As far as physical controls go, there are two buttons and the bigger one doubles as a rotating crown.
