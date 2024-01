Google Pixel feature drop in March could include Assistant with Bard

Pixel 6

Furthermore, leakerhighlighted that the demo of Assistant with Bard in the Pixel Tips app indicates that the new AI assistant will be limited to Pixel phones powered by Tensor chips, which means Pixel 6 and newer models.Google first introduced the Tensor chip in itssmartphone series. The Tensor chip is a custom-designed system-on-chip (SoC) that is optimized for machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) tasks. This chip has allowed Google to introduce several new AI-powered features to its Pixel phones, such as improved camera performance and real-time translation.Back to the story, Rahman also points out an interesting observation: the Pixel Fold Pixel Tablet , and the rumored Pixel Fold 2 are listed on the denylist for the Assistant with Bard tip. However, nothing is set in stone until Google says it, so this early information could be incorrect. It would be unusual for Google to introduce Assistant with Bard to all new Tensor-powered Pixels but not to theandLastly, the new Assistant with Bard, or possibly just Bard, as rumors suggest Google might rebrand it , could be included in the March 2024 Pixel feature drop. This suggests that the wait to experience it firsthand may not be long at all. Google has just begun rolling out its January feature drop , which introduces Circle to Search, Magic Compose, and additional features to Pixel phones. If you own aor a newer model, you can now check if these new features are already part of your Pixel experience.