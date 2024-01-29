Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Google Pixel feature drop in March could include Assistant with Bard

Google
Google Pixel feature drop in March could include Assistant with Bard
Last year, along with the latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google also announced a new AI-powered Assistant with Bard. While the tech giant has not provided a specific launch date for this new assistant, which is anticipated to fully replace the existing Assistant experience, it seems the launch might be just around the corner.

As tipped by Nail_Sadykov (via Android Authority), the revamped digital assistant has surfaced within the Pixel Tips app. This sneak peek offers insights into its potential rollout timeline and the roster of devices set to support Assistant with Bard. Google's demonstration gives us a glimpse into how the feature will function upon its launch, showcasing the appearance, user interface, functions, and settings of Assistant With Bard.


Furthermore, leaker Mishaal Rahman highlighted that the demo of Assistant with Bard in the Pixel Tips app indicates that the new AI assistant will be limited to Pixel phones powered by Tensor chips, which means Pixel 6 and newer models.

Google first introduced the Tensor chip in its Pixel 6 smartphone series. The Tensor chip is a custom-designed system-on-chip (SoC) that is optimized for machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) tasks. This chip has allowed Google to introduce several new AI-powered features to its Pixel phones, such as improved camera performance and real-time translation.

Back to the story, Rahman also points out an interesting observation: the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and the rumored Pixel Fold 2 are listed on the denylist for the Assistant with Bard tip. However, nothing is set in stone until Google says it, so this early information could be incorrect. It would be unusual for Google to introduce Assistant with Bard to all new Tensor-powered Pixels but not to the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Lastly, the new Assistant with Bard, or possibly just Bard, as rumors suggest Google might rebrand it, could be included in the March 2024 Pixel feature drop. This suggests that the wait to experience it firsthand may not be long at all.

Google has just begun rolling out its January feature drop, which introduces Circle to Search, Magic Compose, and additional features to Pixel phones. If you own a Pixel 6 or a newer model, you can now check if these new features are already part of your Pixel experience.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
The powerful JBL Boombox 3 speaker is slashed down to a record low price with 1-year warranty
The powerful JBL Boombox 3 speaker is slashed down to a record low price with 1-year warranty

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless