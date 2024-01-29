Google Pixel feature drop in March could include Assistant with Bard
Last year, along with the latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google also announced a new AI-powered Assistant with Bard. While the tech giant has not provided a specific launch date for this new assistant, which is anticipated to fully replace the existing Assistant experience, it seems the launch might be just around the corner.
Google first introduced the Tensor chip in its Pixel 6 smartphone series. The Tensor chip is a custom-designed system-on-chip (SoC) that is optimized for machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) tasks. This chip has allowed Google to introduce several new AI-powered features to its Pixel phones, such as improved camera performance and real-time translation.
Back to the story, Rahman also points out an interesting observation: the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and the rumored Pixel Fold 2 are listed on the denylist for the Assistant with Bard tip. However, nothing is set in stone until Google says it, so this early information could be incorrect. It would be unusual for Google to introduce Assistant with Bard to all new Tensor-powered Pixels but not to the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.
Google has just begun rolling out its January feature drop, which introduces Circle to Search, Magic Compose, and additional features to Pixel phones. If you own a Pixel 6 or a newer model, you can now check if these new features are already part of your Pixel experience.
As tipped by Nail_Sadykov (via Android Authority), the revamped digital assistant has surfaced within the Pixel Tips app. This sneak peek offers insights into its potential rollout timeline and the roster of devices set to support Assistant with Bard. Google's demonstration gives us a glimpse into how the feature will function upon its launch, showcasing the appearance, user interface, functions, and settings of Assistant With Bard.
Here is official Google's demo-video of Assistant with Bard for Pixel Tips app— Наиль Садыков (@Nail_Sadykov) January 28, 2024
So maybe we will see it in the next Pixel Feature Drop ? https://t.co/oPr7uEzx8Rpic.twitter.com/XsDYIDROHV
Furthermore, leaker Mishaal Rahman highlighted that the demo of Assistant with Bard in the Pixel Tips app indicates that the new AI assistant will be limited to Pixel phones powered by Tensor chips, which means Pixel 6 and newer models.
Lastly, the new Assistant with Bard, or possibly just Bard, as rumors suggest Google might rebrand it, could be included in the March 2024 Pixel feature drop. This suggests that the wait to experience it firsthand may not be long at all.
