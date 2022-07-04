 Google's Gboard keyboard scores a foldable-friendly feature, Pixel Fold anyone? - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google's Gboard keyboard scores a foldable-friendly feature, Pixel Fold anyone?

Google
Google Keyboard update probably hints at
Rumors about a possible Google Pixel Fold have been circulating for a while now, and despite reports that the device resides in the limbo between active development and cancellation, we keep hearing tidbits of info pertaining to the mysterious foldable Pixel.

Well, one of the recent pieces of proof that Google is actually working on a foldable phone could be hiding in the beta version of Gboard, which has recently scored a handy new split mode. It splits the keyboard in two, with the keys going as much to the left and ride side of the device as possible and ensuring easy thumb access to the keys. This could certainly come in handy when handling a large foldable phone, for example.

Of course, we shouldn't be taking this as a dead giveaway that Google is testing this functionality due to its supposed Pixel foldable. On the contrary, it's commanded by the realities of the phone market - foldable phones are also a couple of generations old and are only poised to become more popular with time, so it makes sense for Google to finally update Gboard with the necessary split-screen mode for foldable devices. Have in mind that this feature is still only available in the Gboard beta, so it could take some time before it hits the Play Store officially. 


After all, it's one of the most popular virtual keyboards on Android, and up until now, users who wanted to use a split-screen keyboard on their foldable phones had to resort to either Samsung Keyboard or Microsoft's SwiftKey. 

Surely, as many users on Reddit point out, the new functionality mode would certainly require you to retrain your muscle memory a bit, but it'd apparently be worth it to hardcore Gboard users. 

And yet, we can certainly speculate that software will hold the door open for hardware in the near future, and we could be seeing Google preparing all of its core apps for the upcoming Google Pixel Fold. So far, we've heard that the phone could probably make an appearance at the dedicated Pixel 7/7 Pro announcement event in Q4 2022, where Google is expected to lift the veil off the mysterious foldable. The phone could come with a 120Hz 7.6-inch OLED display that fold similarly to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold family.

As we know more, so will you!



Loading Comments...

Latest News

Faster, lighter Outlook Lite e-mail client is coming to Android
Faster, lighter Outlook Lite e-mail client is coming to Android
Samsung offers amazing Galaxy S22 Ultra deal for a cracked screen trade-in
Samsung offers amazing Galaxy S22 Ultra deal for a cracked screen trade-in
You can now subscribe to Apple Music's student plan and receive a free pair of earphones
You can now subscribe to Apple Music's student plan and receive a free pair of earphones
Vote now: Have you ever pirated an app?
Vote now: Have you ever pirated an app?
Free BlueStacks X cloud service lets you stream Android games on your computer
Free BlueStacks X cloud service lets you stream Android games on your computer
Best 4th of July sales 2022: last chance to snatch the deals
Best 4th of July sales 2022: last chance to snatch the deals

Popular stories

This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
'They ripped off our technology': Apple exec stokes rivalry with Samsung
'They ripped off our technology': Apple exec stokes rivalry with Samsung
New report brings unexciting Samsung Galaxy S23 camera news
New report brings unexciting Samsung Galaxy S23 camera news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless