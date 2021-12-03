Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Accessories Deals Google Audio

Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are simply too cheap to look away right now

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are simply too cheap to look away right now
It didn't take a rocket scientist (or a seasoned tech industry pundit) to anticipate that Google's already affordable Pixel Buds A-Series wouldn't get very substantial Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2021 discounts, but if you resisted the urge to buy any of the other decent true wireless earbuds that were on sale at special prices this past week or so, today might be the perfect time to pull the trigger.

As long as you don't mind going the Best Buy Geek Squad certified refurbished route, you'll definitely have trouble finding a better option at a comparable price this holiday season. Normally sold for $99.99 a pair in brand-new condition, the Pixel Buds A-Series are available right now starting at a measly $59.99.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

True Wireless Earbuds, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished, White

$40 off (40%)
$59 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

True Wireless Earbuds, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished, Olive

$28 off (28%)
$71 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

The $40 refurb markdown is only good for a white paint job, with the "olive" flavor fetching $71.99, which still beats the same retailer's previous deal from just a couple of weeks ago.

Technically, the vastly improved promotion doesn't come with an expiration date explicitly listed, but something tells us Best Buy won't have enough inventory on hand to satisfy your demand for a very long period of time. 

Otherwise put, you should probably hurry and commit to arguably some of the best wireless earbuds available for under $100 today. Unlike the similarly discounted but slightly costlier Beats Studio Buds, the Pixel Buds A-Series come without state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, nonetheless offering premium sound quality (especially by sub-$100 standards), as well as solid battery life, IPX4 water resistance, flawless connectivity (at least on paper), and decent noise reduction capabilities.

Keep in mind that the original true wireless Pixel Buds have technically been discontinued, setting you back at least $119.99 at Best Buy in refurbished condition at the time of this writing without actually delivering a lot more bang than their budget-friendly "cousins." So, yeah, if you're a hardcore Google fan, this deal is simply too good to miss. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Upcoming Redmagic 7 could be the fastest-charging phone in the world
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Upcoming Redmagic 7 could be the fastest-charging phone in the world
The best dual SIM phones (updated December 2021)
by Radoslav Minkov,  64
The best dual SIM phones (updated December 2021)
Download these celebratory Product (RED) clock faces for your Apple Watch
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Download these celebratory Product (RED) clock faces for your Apple Watch
The Xiaomi 12 series is set to arrive on December 28th, say leaks
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
The Xiaomi 12 series is set to arrive on December 28th, say leaks
These are the most popular emojis of 2021
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
These are the most popular emojis of 2021
Meta says Messenger and Instagram users should be safe even without E2EE
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Meta says Messenger and Instagram users should be safe even without E2EE
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless