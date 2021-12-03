Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are simply too cheap to look away right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





As long as you don't mind going the Best Buy Geek Squad certified refurbished route, you'll definitely have trouble finding a better option at a comparable price this holiday season. Normally sold for $99.99 a pair in brand-new condition, the Pixel Buds A-Series are available right now starting at a measly $59.99.





The $40 refurb markdown is only good for a white paint job, with the "olive" flavor fetching $71.99, which still beats the same retailer's previous deal from just a couple of weeks ago





Technically, the vastly improved promotion doesn't come with an expiration date explicitly listed, but something tells us Best Buy won't have enough inventory on hand to satisfy your demand for a very long period of time.









Keep in mind that the original true wireless Pixel Buds have technically been discontinued, setting you back at least $119.99 at Best Buy in refurbished condition at the time of this writing without actually delivering a lot more bang than their budget-friendly "cousins." So, yeah, if you're a hardcore Google fan, this deal is simply too good to miss.

