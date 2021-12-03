Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are simply too cheap to look away right now

Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are simply too cheap to look away right now0
The $40 refurb markdown is only good for a white paint job, with the "olive" flavor fetching $71.99, which still beats the same retailer's previous deal from just a couple of weeks ago.
Otherwise put, you should probably hurry and commit to arguably some of the best wireless earbuds available for under $100 today. Unlike the similarly discounted but slightly costlier Beats Studio Buds, the Pixel Buds A-Series come without state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, nonetheless offering premium sound quality (especially by sub-$100 standards), as well as solid battery life, IPX4 water resistance, flawless connectivity (at least on paper), and decent noise reduction capabilities.
Keep in mind that the original true wireless Pixel Buds have technically been discontinued, setting you back at least $119.99 at Best Buy in refurbished condition at the time of this writing without actually delivering a lot more bang than their budget-friendly "cousins." So, yeah, if you're a hardcore Google fan, this deal is simply too good to miss.