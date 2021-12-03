The highest Beats Studio Buds discount yet is available after Black Friday and Cyber Monday

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But there are occasional exceptions to the rule, and believe it or not, the noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds might be more compelling for bargain hunters right now than last week, when they first got an absolutely massive $50 discount





That's because Best Buy is currently selling these bad boys at an even deeper price cut of up to 65 bucks... in certified refurbished condition. Obviously, that's not quite the same thing as getting brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units from a retailer like Amazon, but it's... actually pretty close.





It's even closer than usual when talking about a product released just a few months back , which was undoubtedly rigorously inspected and tested by Best Buy's top "Geek Squad" of experts and technicians to guarantee "like-new" functionality and cosmetic condition.





Worst case scenario, the Studio Buds you're looking at paying a measly $84.99 for in a snazzy red color or $89.99 in your choice of black or white hues have been lightly used by their original owners or exhibited in a retail store for a little while before undergoing a very thorough refurbishment process.





In case you're wondering, Best Buy, Amazon, and virtually all other major US retailers are charging $149.99 for brand-new Beats Studio Buds again, making this sweet refurbished deal that much more attractive. And yes, if you hurry, you'll definitely receive the sleek, decent-sounding, active noise-cancelling, water-resistant, and exceptionally long-lasting earbuds well before Christmas.





