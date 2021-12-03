Notification Center

The highest Beats Studio Buds discount yet is available after Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Adrian Diaconescu
The highest Beats Studio Buds discount yet is available after Black Friday and Cyber Monday
It's rarely wise to wait until after Black Friday and Cyber Monday to purchase something as hotly demanded as an Apple-made pair of true wireless earbuds, not to mention that it's especially foolish to do that amid a global chip shortage situation making fast holiday delivery feel like the stuff of fairy tales.

But there are occasional exceptions to the rule, and believe it or not, the noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds might be more compelling for bargain hunters right now than last week, when they first got an absolutely massive $50 discount.

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, Red

$65 off (43%)
$84 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, Black

$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, White

$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

That's because Best Buy is currently selling these bad boys at an even deeper price cut of up to 65 bucks... in certified refurbished condition. Obviously, that's not quite the same thing as getting brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units from a retailer like Amazon, but it's... actually pretty close.

It's even closer than usual when talking about a product released just a few months back, which was undoubtedly rigorously inspected and tested by Best Buy's top "Geek Squad" of experts and technicians to guarantee "like-new" functionality and cosmetic condition.

Worst case scenario, the Studio Buds you're looking at paying a measly $84.99 for in a snazzy red color or $89.99 in your choice of black or white hues have been lightly used by their original owners or exhibited in a retail store for a little while before undergoing a very thorough refurbishment process.

In case you're wondering, Best Buy, Amazon, and virtually all other major US retailers are charging $149.99 for brand-new Beats Studio Buds again, making this sweet refurbished deal that much more attractive. And yes, if you hurry, you'll definitely receive the sleek, decent-sounding, active noise-cancelling, water-resistant, and exceptionally long-lasting earbuds well before Christmas.

