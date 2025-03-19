T-Mobile seizes the spotlight with a simply unbeatable Google Pixel 9a launch deal









or an "eligible" device trade-in on "most plans." Obviously, the brand-new Pixel 9a will not drop from its $499.99 list price to $0 with any trade in any condition ( Yes, you're looking at a pretty standard (for Magenta, at least) arrangement here requiring a new linean "eligible" device trade-in on "most plans." Obviously, the brand-newwill not drop from its $499.99 list price to $0 with any trade in any condition ( like other cheaper or older phones at T-Mo nowadays), but the "Un-carrier" is typically open to a lot more devices from more brands than the competition when it comes to this sort of promotion.

As you may have guessed, some of this deal's fine print is not yet available to us, but I highly doubt you'll find a better place to buy the Pixel 9a anytime soon. Oh, and incredibly enough, you can also get a complimentary pair of Pixel Buds A-Series with your free Pixel 9a if you order the phone online or in the T-Life app.





Designed to look different right off the bat (for good or for worse) from both last year's Pixel 8a and all other members of the Pixel 9 family, the 9a sports a slightly larger screen than its predecessor with the same breathtaking 120Hz refresh rate support while unsurprisingly also packing an improved Google Tensor G4 processor.





The 48 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system is improved as well (even though it might not look like it on paper), while the remarkably large new 5,100mAh battery is advertised as being capable to last more than 30 hours between charges in "normal" usage conditions and up to 100 hours (!!!) when the "Extreme Battery Saver" mode is enabled.



Pixel 9a probably the no minimal strings attached. Now let's wait and see when All of that, and perhaps most importantly, Google 's industry-leading promise to deliver security updates for at least seven years make theprobably the best budget 5G phone ... an Android purist can buy in 2025, especially at the low, low price of $0 withminimal strings attached. Now let's wait and see when T-Mobile actually rolls out this unbeatable launch deal.