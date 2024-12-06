Google Pixel 9a shows up again in new images
Lately, rumors about the Google Pixel 9a have been circulating, giving us a sneak peek of what to expect from the upcoming mid-range phone. We've already seen a glimpse of the phone back in August, followed by renders later in the fall. Now, it looks like it's making another appearance.
New real-world images of what seems to be the Pixel 9a have surfaced once again, showcasing a possible prototype. The back of the phone features distinctive patterns and a different logo, replacing the usual Google branding. These unique markings are typically used to identify individual prototypes, helping to prevent leaks and keep things under wraps (which apparently doesn't happen).
While the number of lenses stays the same, there are whispers that the camera specs could be slightly downgraded. The 64 MP main sensor from the Pixel 8a may be swapped out for a 48 MP one.
On the performance front, the Pixel 9a might be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. To keep things running all day, a sizable 5,000 mAh battery is expected, an upgrade from the 4,492 mAh battery in the Pixel 8a.
The images support rumored design changes
What seems to be the Pixel 9a have surfaced once again. | Image credit – @feni_book
A sticker on the back of the device indicates it's "for internal testing and development only," while another one features the acronym "EVT," which typically refers to the "engineering validation test." The photos reveal a flat display with a centered camera hole at the top. The sides of the device are also flat, and the back appears to follow the same clean, flat design.
Google is known for shaking up the design of its products with nearly every new release, and the Pixel 9a seems to be no different. The changes aren't just about making bezels thinner or trimming down the thickness – this time, the camera bar that stretched across the top of the Pixel 8a is gone (I have to admit, I kind of liked that design element).
The Pixel 9a is still a bit far off. It's likely to make its debut at Google's I/O conference in May 2025, though we could see it sooner as per latest rumors. While not all the specs are confirmed yet, a recent leak suggests the phone will sport a 6.3-inch display, bringing it in line with the higher-end Pixel 9 and 9 Pro models. Along with the bigger screen, we're also expecting a 120 Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling.
If these details hold true, I think the Pixel 9a could definitely be a top contender for those looking for a solid mid-range device with great battery life and camera features.
