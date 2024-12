Google Pixel 9a shows up again in new images

Pixel 9a

What seems to be the Pixel 9a have surfaced once again. | Image credit – @feni_book





A sticker on the back of the device indicates it's "for internal testing and development only," while another one features the acronym "EVT," which typically refers to the "engineering validation test." The photos reveal a flat display with a centered camera hole at the top. The sides of the device are also flat, and the back appears to follow the same clean, flat design.Google is known for shaking up the design of its products with nearly every new release, and theseems to be no different. The changes aren't just about making bezels thinner or trimming down the thickness – this time, the camera bar that stretched across the top of the Pixel 8a is gone (I have to admit, I kind of liked that design element).While the number of lenses stays the same, there are whispers that the camera specs could be slightly downgraded . The 64 MP main sensor from themay be swapped out for a 48 MP one.Theis still a bit far off. It's likely to make its debut at Google's I/O conference in May 2025, though we could see it sooner as per latest rumors. While not all the specs are confirmed yet, a recent leak suggests the phone will sport a 6.3-inch display , bringing it in line with the higher-end Pixel 9 and 9 Pro models. Along with the bigger screen, we're also expecting a 120 Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling.On the performance front, themight be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. To keep things running all day, a sizable 5,000 mAh battery is expected, an upgrade from the 4,492 mAh battery in theIf these details hold true, I think thecould definitely be a top contender for those looking for a solid mid-range device with great battery life and camera features.