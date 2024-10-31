Google Pixel 9a leak hints at a bigger display and a familiar price tag

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google
Google’s next mid-range phone, the Pixel 9a, is already stirring up excitement, thanks to a steady flow of leaks and rumors. After recent reveals about its battery and camera setup, a new leak now highlights details on its display and pricing.

Bigger display, earlier release, same price


A recent report hints that Google may be planning to equip the Pixel 9a with a 6.3-inch display, matching its premium siblings, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. This would be a jump from the 6.1 inches seen in previous A-series models like the Pixel 8a, 7a, and 6a. Along with the larger screen, the Pixel 9a is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling.

On the performance side, Google’s Tensor G4 chipset could power the Pixel 9a, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This latest report also teases the phone’s release date and price, adding more anticipation around the Pixel 9a’s launch.

The Pixel 9a is rumored to hit the market in March 2025, lining up with Apple’s expected release of the iPhone SE 4. That’s a pretty early debut compared to past Pixel A-series launches, but Google, like a lot of other brands lately, seems to be speeding up its product releases.

As for the price, while we should always take early numbers with a grain of salt, it looks like the Pixel 9a might hold steady at $499, just like the Pixel 8a. I think no price hike is definitely a win, especially with the upgrades that are reportedly on deck for the Pixel 9a.

To kick things off, the Pixel 9a is expected to come with a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, a step up from the 4,492 mAh battery found in the Pixel 8a. It might also sport a 48 MP primary camera. Now, I know that sounds like a downgrade compared to the 64-megapixel camera in the Pixel 8a, but the word is that this new sensor is the same one used in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

On top of that, Google is likely keeping the 13-megapixel ultrawide camera from the Pixel 8a. If these reports hold water, the Pixel 9a could turn out to be a solid pick for anyone hunting for a mid-range smartphone that prioritizes battery life and camera capabilities.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

