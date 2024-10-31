Google Pixel 9a leak hints at a bigger display and a familiar price tag
Google’s next mid-range phone, the Pixel 9a, is already stirring up excitement, thanks to a steady flow of leaks and rumors. After recent reveals about its battery and camera setup, a new leak now highlights details on its display and pricing.
A recent report hints that Google may be planning to equip the Pixel 9a with a 6.3-inch display, matching its premium siblings, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. This would be a jump from the 6.1 inches seen in previous A-series models like the Pixel 8a, 7a, and 6a. Along with the larger screen, the Pixel 9a is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling.
The Pixel 9a is rumored to hit the market in March 2025, lining up with Apple’s expected release of the iPhone SE 4. That’s a pretty early debut compared to past Pixel A-series launches, but Google, like a lot of other brands lately, seems to be speeding up its product releases.
To kick things off, the Pixel 9a is expected to come with a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, a step up from the 4,492 mAh battery found in the Pixel 8a. It might also sport a 48 MP primary camera. Now, I know that sounds like a downgrade compared to the 64-megapixel camera in the Pixel 8a, but the word is that this new sensor is the same one used in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
On top of that, Google is likely keeping the 13-megapixel ultrawide camera from the Pixel 8a. If these reports hold water, the Pixel 9a could turn out to be a solid pick for anyone hunting for a mid-range smartphone that prioritizes battery life and camera capabilities.
Bigger display, earlier release, same price
On the performance side, Google’s Tensor G4 chipset could power the Pixel 9a, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This latest report also teases the phone’s release date and price, adding more anticipation around the Pixel 9a’s launch.
As for the price, while we should always take early numbers with a grain of salt, it looks like the Pixel 9a might hold steady at $499, just like the Pixel 8a. I think no price hike is definitely a win, especially with the upgrades that are reportedly on deck for the Pixel 9a.
Pixel 9a might have the same main camera as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold shown in this image. | Image credit – PhoneArena
