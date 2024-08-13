T-Mobile is celebrating Google's biggest ever launch with the best Pixel 9 series deals around









All of these hot new Google-made gadgets can be had at substantial discounts right off the bat at T-Mo, but of course, not all deals are created equal , with your savings depending on your device and plan of choice, as well as a few other factors.

The cheapest Pixel 9 Pro will be available at T-Mobile... allegedly





Verizon seem to be charging $999 for the middle brother in the non-foldable Pixel 9 trio, Even though both Google andseem to be charging $999 for the middle brother in the non-foldabletrio, T-Mobile appears to suggest its retail price will be set at $1,099. Hopefully, there's some sort of misunderstanding at play here, and when Magenta claims it will offer an exclusive $100 discount with no hoops to jump through, that applies to the $999.99 price.





Naturally, if you are willing to jump through a hoop or two, you can lower the $999.99 price of the non-XL Pixel 9 Pro even further. We're talking all the way down to $0 with an eligible device trade-in or a new line of service on a costly Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan.









That's an either/or situation, mind you, so you don't have to meet both conditions to score one of the best Android phones out there today for free... after monthly bill credits. You can also add a line on a cheaper Go5G or Magenta plan and settle for a $600 discount or trade in an eligible device on the same plans without a new line and save a humbler but still important $500.





The same exact discounts with trade-ins or new lines unsurprisingly apply to the Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro XL , and Pixel 9 Pro Fold as well, helping T-Mobile cater to all types of Google fans out there today without charging them an arm and a leg. And that's not all...

The Pixel 9 Pro XL can also be yours for free or at a $200 discount





Technically priced at $1,199.99, the largest (non-foldable) member of Google's latest high-end handset family can actually be had for 200 bucks less than that with no special conditions, as well as $1,000 less than that with an "eligible" device trade-in or new service line.





too, although we can totally understand if you're not willing to meet those requirements or simply don't want all that screen real estate and would rather just go for a "vanilla" Yes, your math is correct - that brings the Pixel 9 Pro XL down to $0 too, although we can totally understand if you're not willing to meet those requirements or simply don't want all that screen real estate and would rather just go for a "vanilla" Pixel 9



in an entry-level 128GB configuration, but if you hurry, you can get double the storage space at no extra cost from T-Mobile . The free storage upgrade offer also applies to the aforementioned Pixel 9 Pro XL , which can thus be had for $999.99 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room instead of just 256GB. Said Pixel 9 model is priced at $799.99 in an entry-level 128GB configuration, but if you hurry, you can get double the storage space at no extra cost from. The free storage upgrade offer also applies to the aforementioned, which can thus be had for $999.99 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room instead of just 256GB.









Google's newest Wear OS smartwatch will set you back $459.99 and $499.99 respectively with built-in cellular connectivity... unless you want to add a "qualifying" watch line to your account, in which case you're looking at saving a cool 200 bucks. That's not bad for such a great-looking alternative to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 , right?