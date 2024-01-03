Amazon UK cuts the Google Pixel 8's price, letting you snatch this gem of a phone for less
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We have amazing news for all Google fans in the UK on the hunt for Google's latest Pixel 8 smartphone. At this very moment, Amazon UK is selling the 128GB variant of the Pixel 8 with a nice 14% markdown. After a quick calculation, it appears you will score sweet savings of £100 if you pull the trigger on this deal and snatch a Pixel 8 from Amazon UK today.
Powered by Google's latest Tensor G3 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 8 delivers top-tier performance — albeit not quite at the level of more powerful high-end smartphones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra — and can run games and demanding apps without any issues.
The Pixel 8 exceeds expectations in the battery department as well. Its 4575 mAh power cell will let you stream videos for 9 hours and 36 minutes straight or browse the web for 15 hours and 39 minutes before needing to charge. In comparison, the super-duper Galaxy S23 Ultra can stream videos for 8 hours and 6 minutes or browse the web for 15 hours and 21 minutes before needing to top up.
As you can see, the Pixel 8 is an AI-powered gem that packs good performance, has awesome battery life, and takes incredible photos. And right now, this jewel costs £100 less thanks to Amazon UK's sweet discount. So, don't waste any more time and snatch a brand-new Pixel 8 at a discounted price now while you still can.
In case you think that 128GB won't be enough to house all of your gym shots, you can go for the 256GB model instead, which is currently enjoying the same sweet £100 discount.
Of course, being a Pixel phone, the Pixel 8 takes gorgeous photos with its 50 MP main and 10.5 MP selfie cameras. On top of that, both shooters can capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps. In other words, you will look incredible in both your gym shots and videos of you beating your bench press records.
