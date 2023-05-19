This torture test suggests Google's Pixel 7a mid-ranger is more durable than the Pixel 7 Pro

Yes, the Pixel 7a is without a doubt one of the best budget 5G phones available today both on paper and in real-life use (at least based on the time we spent testing out Google's latest stock Android-running mid-ranger for our in-depth review ), but how will the plastic-and-metal 6.1-incher hold up in the long run?





Although we haven't returned from the future or checked our crystal ball of late to attempt to answer that question with any degree of certainty, there is one totally unscientific but generally reliable way to tell how solidly built a brand-new mobile device truly is.





Yes, we are talking about Zack Nelson's grueling and often unnecessarily violent JerryRigEverything durability inspections over on YouTube, which sometimes end on surprisingly good terms. While no phone has ever managed to emerge completely unscathed from a clash with Nelson's razor blades and lighter, some handsets are capable of resisting bending attempts much better than others.









Surprisingly or not, that's true for the Pixel 7a in relation to the larger, higher-end, and way pricier Pixel 7 Pro. It's not entirely clear how Google has managed to pull off such an unlikely engineering feat, but the $499 Pixel 7a shows almost no sign of flex whatsoever when bent from the back... or the front.









While no one can guarantee the Pixel 7a will still work one, two, or three years after you buy it, and just like with any other contemporary smartphone, drops on hard surfaces remain a potential issue, the results of this durability test are clearly encouraging for hardcore Google fans who can't afford or don't want to get the Pixel 7 Pro.

