Alleged hands-on images of Pixel 7a DVT unit show off massive bezels

The Pixel 7a , which is what we think Google's next and possibly last a series phone will be called, is still a good five months away at least, but someone has already leaked images of its DVT (Design Validation Test) unit.





Google's midrange phones are stripped-down versions of their flagship counterparts, so it doesn't come as a surprise that the Pixel 7a DVT model resembles the Pixel 7. So, even though it has the same overall look as the Pixel 6a, some changes have been made, such as a camera bar that more prominently shows off the sensors.









Speaking of which, the phone still has a dual camera setup and not a triple camera array with a telephoto unit as some reports had indicated. The images are also in line with previously leaked renders , so at this point, it's doesn't seem likely that the Pixel 7a will have a telephoto camera . Earlier rumors had also said that the Pixel 7a would have a ceramic body, but that doesn't seem to be the case.





The phone is expected to have a 64MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide camera, a step up not only from the Pixel 6a which comes with a 12.2MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide unit but also the Pixel 7 which is equipped with a 50MP primary snapper and a 12MP ultrawide unit.





Pixel 7a leaked in a Vnese Facebook group lmao pic.twitter.com/fRfxVp5sZF — ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) January 3, 2023







The Pixel 6a has massive bezels and the company has not trimmed the bezels of its successor, which is something of a downer.





Other rumored improvements include a more fluid 90Hz screen, wireless charging, and support for Bluetooth LE Audio for better audio quality. The phone will also probably be powered by the second-generation Google Tensor G2 chip.





The Pixel 7a DVT photos were posted by leaker ShrimpApplePro on Twitter who found them on a Vietnamese Facebook group. DVT is one of the final design and development stages, so it looks like the design of the Pixel 7a has been locked by Google, provided that the images are legit.





The alleged Pixel 7a prototype resembles the Obsidian Pixel 7 a lot, and even though the About section says it's the Pixel 7a, it's easy to spoof this info, so it's best to treat this rumor with caution.