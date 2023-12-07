Amazon is now selling Google's oldie but goodie Pixel 7 Pro at absolutely unbeatable prices





Google's 2022-released 6.7-inch flagship is even cheaper today than earlier this week , and it almost goes without saying that Amazon's hot new deal is breaking the all-time record for the highest discounts offered by any major US retailer on this particular stock Android-running handset with no strings attached.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $450 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $420 off (42%) Buy at Amazon





For an undoubtedly limited time only, you can get the unlocked Pixel 7 Pro at a colossal 450 bucks less than usual in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration in your choice of "obsidian" or "hazel" colorways. The "snow" flavor, meanwhile, is on sale for $420 under its $899 list price, which is obviously nothing to sneeze at either, with the 256 gig variant also marked down by a hefty 420 bucks at the time of this writing in all three of those hues. For an undoubtedly limited time only, you can get the unlockedat a colossal 450 bucks less than usual in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration in your choice of "obsidian" or "hazel" colorways. The "snow" flavor, meanwhile, is on sale for $420 under its $899 list price, which is obviously nothing to sneeze at either, with the 256 gig variant also marked down by a hefty 420 bucks at the time of this writing in all three of those hues.





Digital hoarders will probably be sad to hear that Amazon no longer sells the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro at any price, but of course, that's what cloud storage is for. Besides, we can surely all agree that these types of incredible last-minute holiday promotions are worth the occasional compromise, and as compromises go, settling for 128 or 256GB internal storage space is really not that bad.





Pixel 7 Pro is a smart end-of-2023 purchase, our answer is a resounding yes... at these crazy low prices. Just consider that the significantly humbler If you're uncertain whether or not last year'sis a smart end-of-2023 purchase, our answer is a resounding yes... at these crazy low prices. Just consider that the significantly humbler Pixel 7a mid-ranger is currently costlier than this bad boy, which is naturally not as advanced, sophisticated, and powerful as the Pixel 8 Pro ... but it's pretty close.





Pixel 7 Pro remains one of the world's overall In terms of software support, theremains one of the world's overall best Android phones , and as far as hardware specifications are concerned, the 6.7-inch giant undeniably crushes all of the top budget handsets out there. In short, you should absolutely not miss this chance to save big before Christmas, especially if you happen to be an Android "purist" or just a general hardcore Google fan.