Scoop up the Google Pixel 7 and score $190 in savings through this generous Amazon deal

(128GB) Google Pixel 7: now 32% off at Amazon

The fantastic Pixel 7 is now available at far better-than-usual prices. The Android smartphone retails at a 32% cheaper price, landing it under the $410 mark. It's a real gem you should consider at that price, especially if you're after a pure Android experience and a compact design. However, note that only one color option sells at $190 off – the Snow one.