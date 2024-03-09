Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Scoop up the Google Pixel 7 and score $190 in savings through this generous Amazon deal

Do you like the color of snow? How about getting a new smartphone in just that particular color? You might have already guessed which phone we’re talking about – the Google Pixel 7. The smartphone of yesteryear with 128GB of storage in Snow currently sells at a compelling price via a generous Amazon deal. If you act quickly enough, you can save as much as $190 on one, so don’t miss out.

This smashing discount lands the Google Pixel phone just under $410. As you can probably imagine, that’s a lovely offer on a top-notch phone that remains among the best Android phones despite being released in 2022.

The fantastic Pixel 7 is now available at far better-than-usual prices. The Android smartphone retails at a 32% cheaper price, landing it under the $410 mark. It's a real gem you should consider at that price, especially if you're after a pure Android experience and a compact design.
If you’re after a pure Android experience delivered in a compact form factor, this Google handset might be just ideal for you. Granted, it doesn’t have the extra bells and whistles like its own thermometer or AI gimmicks, but it’s still a fantastic little guy you could appreciate having around.

This bad boy has a 6.3-inch OLED display with a superb color rendition and even color saturation customization options. Then again, the frame rate is clocked at 60-90Hz, the same as you get on the Pixel 6. If that’s a deal breaker for you, we suggest considering the Galaxy A54 5G. It comes with a 120Hz display and is retailing at lower prices on Amazon as well.

The Tensor G2 hums under its hood, meaning you don’t get the same raw horsepower as, let’s say, a Qualcomm-powered phone. Then again, the chipset isn’t meant to break benchmark records but rather provide a more user-friendly experience.

You get all the Google features, including the “Magic” photo editing options. These allow you to tweak your photos to your taste. Speaking of photos, this puppy has a dual camera setup on the rear, comprised of a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide one.

The clean Android OS further taps into Google’s user-centric take on things. The operating system isn’t as bloated as on some other devices, which is undoubtedly appreciated. Finally, your new Pixel 7 will be good to go until 2027, which is quite impressive.

Overall, this is a fantastic Android device indeed. If you share our opinion, don’t miss out on this chance to grab yours at $190 off via Amazon.

