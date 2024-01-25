Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
This is how the Pixel 8 Pro's body temperature thermometer works

Apps Google
Google Pixel users received a nice little treat today in the form of the first Pixel feature drop of 2024. However, Pixel 8 Pro users received some extra sprinkles on top as the device's built-in thermometer gained a new capability: measuring body temperature.

Thanks to the Google News group on Telegram, we have detailed information and screenshots of the body temperature taking process on the Pixel 8 Pro. Following some app disclaimers, such as the fact that body temperature readings are not intended to self-diagnose a serious medical condition, or to determine if you have hypothermia, you can proceed with a temperature reading by simply placing the phone against your forehead and sweeping it gently towards your temple. First time use of the feature will prompt you to grant the app additional camera permissions.

Source: Google News group on Telegram

Before measuring, users will need to first choose from a provided age range of the person whose temperature is being taken. Options are 0-3 months, 3-36 months, or 3 years and older. Results appear as color-coded ranges of either normal, elevated or high temperatures, which can then be logged directly to Fitbit trackers and devices.

Having the information readily available within the Fitbit app will undoubtedly provide users with a comprehensive view of their health measurements. Fitbit users can also choose to manually enter temperature values or use the Pixel 8 Pro's sensor.

It's worth noting that the functionality for measuring body temperature is currently only available in the United States. Google's certification for the feature is currently limited to the United States, and activation is based on the user's SIM card location. As a result, Pixel 8 Pro users outside of the United States will be unable to use this feature.

The Pixel 8 Pro's body temperature measurement capability expands its health-tracking capabilities. However, its limited availability limits its potential influence, highlighting the relevance of regulatory issues in healthcare technology. Hopefully this can change soon, so we can all enjoy our tech regardless of where we are located.

