The Pixel 7 is currently £221 off on Amazon UK and is just too good to pass up

Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 128GB, Snow: Save £221! Snatch the 128GB version of the Snow-colored Pixel 7 for £221 off its price on Amazon UK. The phone has amazing performance and is a real bargain at this price. £221 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 256GB, Snow: Save £192! Snatch the 256GB version of the Snow-colored Pixel 7 for £192 off its price on Amazon UK. The phone has amazing performance and is a real bargain at this price. £192 off (27%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7

Pixel 7

Pixel 7

Pixel 7

Pixel 7

Themay be an older model, but that does not mean it's a slouch. On the contrary, this bad boy comes with Google's AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and packs 8GB of RAM. Thanks to its top-tier hardware, the phone offers top-tier performance and can run heavy apps and demanding games.Of course, since we are talking about a Pixel phone, we just can't miss to mention that thetakes incredible-looking pictures. It comes with a 50 MP main camera and a 10.8 MP selfie shooter, both capable of recording videos at up to 4K at 60fps. Also, the phone wields the power of Google's software magic, which makes pictures even more gorgeous.In terms of battery life, thesports a 4,355mAh power cell, which has enough juice to last you the whole day without any top-ups. In addition to that, the phone can refill its tank to 50% in only 30 minutes when using a 30W charger.So, as you can see, theis still pretty awesome. Furthermore, that sweet £221 discount makes it a real bargain, hands down. However, you never know how long the offer will still be available. Therefore, we strongly suggest you follow the sound of savings and purchase aat a heavily reduced price now before it's too late.