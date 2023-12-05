The Pixel 7 is currently £221 off on Amazon UK and is just too good to pass up
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Being Google's latest babies, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are the ones getting all of the attention. However, if you are a Pixel user located in the UK and are searching for a new Pixel phone, you would want to go for the Pixel 7 instead.
Currently, the 128GB variant of the Pixel 7 in Snow is discounted by a pretty awesome 37%. Such a sweet discount means you now have the chance to scoop up this incredible phone for a whopping £221 off its price if you are quick enough and pull the trigger on this deal now. In case you think that 128GB won't be enough for all the photos of your wife on four wheels, you can go for the 256GB version instead, which is currently available with a nice £192 markdown.
The Pixel 7 may be an older model, but that does not mean it's a slouch. On the contrary, this bad boy comes with Google's AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and packs 8GB of RAM. Thanks to its top-tier hardware, the phone offers top-tier performance and can run heavy apps and demanding games.
Of course, since we are talking about a Pixel phone, we just can't miss to mention that the Pixel 7 takes incredible-looking pictures. It comes with a 50 MP main camera and a 10.8 MP selfie shooter, both capable of recording videos at up to 4K at 60fps. Also, the phone wields the power of Google's software magic, which makes pictures even more gorgeous.
So, as you can see, the Pixel 7 is still pretty awesome. Furthermore, that sweet £221 discount makes it a real bargain, hands down. However, you never know how long the offer will still be available. Therefore, we strongly suggest you follow the sound of savings and purchase a Pixel 7 at a heavily reduced price now before it's too late.
In terms of battery life, the Pixel 7 sports a 4,355mAh power cell, which has enough juice to last you the whole day without any top-ups. In addition to that, the phone can refill its tank to 50% in only 30 minutes when using a 30W charger.
