Google Pixel 6a camera: Everything we know





Pixel 6а camera summary









How many megapixels does the Pixel 6a's camera have?









The Google Pixel 6a will be featuring a 12.2MP main camera. The sensor will be virtually identical to the one found in the Pixel 5a , Pixel 4, Pixel 4 and Pixel 3. Hence, some will be disappointed that the 6a will not be receiving the 50MP treatment that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be getting.



At any rate, even if slightly outdated, the main sensor is respectable. Many of the previous Pixels were known to produce images with excellent quality, so the lack of a flashy megapixel count should not be a huge problem for most users.



Because of the MP downgrade, the Pixel 6a will also not be incorporating some of the features found on the Pixel 6’s camera - like Real Tone and Magic Eraser.





How many cameras does the Pixel 6a have?





The Pixel 6a will have 2 cameras - a primary wide one and a secondary ultra-wide one. The latter is a 12MP sensor. The Pixel 6a will not feature a telephoto camera.





Pixel 6a camera upgrades





Previously, Google made sure to implement the camera module of their last-year flagship into their current mid-range smartphone. This was precisely the case with the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 5.





This year marks a break with said tradition. The Pixel 6a will feature the same sensor as the one on the Pixel 5a and Pixel 5. Hence, the Pixel 6a will have a notably inferior camera to the one found on the Pixel 6.





Furthermore, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will both also significantly outshine the Pixel 6a in the camera department. All in all, Google has a number of smartphones with better camera quality. This is not to say that the camera on the Pixel 6a is bad per se. It is simply not the best that Google has to offer.





Pixel 6a video recording capabilities





Historically, the Pixel lineup has had its fair share of problems with video recording. The Pixel 6 made a significant improvement in that regard and finally put Google on par with Apple in the video recording department.





Unfortunately, the Pixel 6a as already mentioned, will not have the same main camera module as the Pixel 6. Hence, the video recording capabilities of the Pixel 6a will be more or less in line with those of the Pixel 5. This means that video recording at up to 60FPS in 4K quality is on the table.