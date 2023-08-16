Scoop up the Google Pixel 6a at a lower price on Amazon
We’ve got some great news for bargain hunters and fans of Google smartphones. The Pixel 6a, one of the best phones under $400, is now available at an even better price at Amazon! The device now comes with a tempting 14% off, making it more affordable. So, if you’re in the market for a decent Android phone right now and don’t feel like splurging on the latest Google Pixel 7 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, this device might be a great choice.
Here are our two cents: if you wish to grab this Android smartphone at a bargain price, you should ditch any color preferences, as there’s only one color configuration with the 14% discount – the Charcoal one.
Compared to the Pixel 5a, which only saw the light of day in Japan and the United States, the Pixel 6a also sports an improved design. It’s also slightly more lightweight than the previous model, too.
You won’t be making a mistake if you buy the Pixel 6a for its camera! The phone is the first Pixel device with the flagship camera visor design shown on the latest high-end models. It’s not just for the looks, though! The camera isn’t an improvement over the previous model, but the photo quality is still quite decent.
Google equipped the lightest of its Pixel 6 series with a dual camera setup. You get a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. There’s no telephoto lens on deck. On the bright side, though, you have various cool settings and extras that we’ve detailed in our review.
You might say the $50 discount isn’t that impressive, and you’d undoubtedly have a point. Still, we can’t ignore the fact that the smartphone hasn’t seen a better price since last month’s Prime Day. If you find the current price tag steep, you might opt to trade in an eligible device and bring down the price to something more bearable.
Believe it or not, the Pixel 6a features the flagship-level Tensor G1 chipset, making it much more capable than most competitors. It’s also incredibly compact with its 6.1-inch OLED display, making it ideal for people with smaller palms. Granted, it doesn’t have a mind-blowingly fast refresh rate, but the 60Hz is still decent enough for the phone’s price.
There’s a reason why we believe this device is one of the best affordable phones available today. Even though it’s already seen a successor, the phone is still relative in 2023! So, if you need a great Android phone right now, we advise you to check out this one.
